THE ADDAMS FAMILY Extended at Wheelock Family Theatre

WFT@BU has extended its fall musical, The Addams Family due to popular demand! From the moment the famous Addams Family snaps begin to the moment the final curtain drops, the audience is enthralled by the incredible cast.

Audience members describe the performance as, "spooky and spectacular" at WFT@BU's

opening night performance! "A comical musical production filled with spectacular theatrical

splash" says Susan Mulford of Boston and Beyond.

"We're thrilled to announce audiences have an additional weekend to see The Addams Family,

now closing the weekend before Thanksgiving! What better way to celebrate the start of the

holiday season than with your favorite spooky family the Addams" says The Addams Family

Director and WFT@BU Interim Artistic Director, Nick Vargas.

SYNOPSIS:

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to

feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has

to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare

faced by every family creates the focus Lippa, Brickman, and Elice's musical: the Addams kids are

growing up. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and

Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that

way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an eighteen year-old young

woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart

boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family - the most un-Addams sounding person one could be!

And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful,

hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to

the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change. [Stage Agent]

Performance Details:

WHERE:

Wheelock Family Theatre. Click Here

180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS:

Single ticket prices range from $24-48

By phone at (617) 353-3001

· Online at Click Here

· At our box office at 180 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215

Discounts are available for groups and students. For a full list of discounts, please visit:

Click Here

CAST:

WFT @ BU's production of The Addams Family features, Leigh Barrett* (Alice Beineke), Jack

Baumrind (Pugsley Addams), Timothy Bevens (Lucas Beineke), Vanessa Calantropo

(Understudy Morticia), Sam David Cohen (Lurch), Joshua Wolf Coleman* (Mal Beineke),

Aimee Doherty* (Morticia Addams), Aaron Graham (Ancestor), Kaedon Gray (Understudy Mal

& Fester), Felix Grigsby (Ancestor), Anthony Pires Jr.* (Fester Addams), Sarah Kalafos (Swing

Ancestor), Alex Kennedy (Understudy Ancestor & Lucas), Sullivan McStravick (Understudy

Pugsley), Luis Negrón* (Gomez Addams), Katie O'Reilly (Understudy Alice & Grandma),

Juanita Pearl* (Ancestor), Nick Potts (Ancestor), Elias Robles (Understudy Gomez & Lurch), Eli

Schulman (Swing Ancestor), Malachi Smith (Ancestor), Jane Staab* (Grandma), Emilia Tagliani

(Wednesday Addams), Lauren Velasco (Understudy Wednesday Addams) and Elaine Whitbeck

(Ancestor). *indicates a member of Actors Equity Association

CREATIVE TEAM:

WFT @ BU's Creative Team of The Addams Family includes, Jenn Butler (Props Designer),

Akeem Celestine (Makeup Designer), David Freeman Coleman (Music Director), Priscilla Fales

(Asssitant to the Director), Jaronzie Harris (Associate Director), Lindsay Hoisington (Wardrobe

Supervisor), Kayleigh Kane (Intimacy Director), Jon King (Sound Designer), Saskia Martinez

(Paint Charge), Frank Meissner, Jr. (Lighting Designer), Jimmy Rotondo (Scenic Designer),

Carolyn Saxon (Casting Supervisor), Larry Sousa (Choreographer), Zoe Sundra (Costume

Designer), Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Consultant), Nick Vargas (Director) and

Lawrence Ware (Head Electrician). Stage Management team includes, Paige D'Ambrosio

(Assistant Stage Manager), Fanni Horvath (Stage Manager) and Steve Vieiras (Production

Manager). Accessibility Team includes, Andrea Doane (Secondary Audio Describer) and

Gamalia Pharms (Primary Audio Describer).

ACCESSIBILITY:

Open Captioning provided at all events.

Accessibility Performance Dates: November 5th, 2023 at 2:00 pm, November 9th, 2023 at

10:30 am (student matinee) and November 11th, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu.

The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized

performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the

Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is the greater Boston area's leading

professional theatre offering a shared experience for the entire family. Founded in 1981,

WFT@BU's long-standing commitment to equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion has

garnered recognition and awards at the local and national level. WFT@BU's productions have

served more than a half-million audience members and WFT@BU's education programs have

provided hands-on training to tens of thousands of students across the state of Massachusetts. On

June 1, 2018, Wheelock Family Theatre became a program of Boston University.

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher

education and research. With more than 33,000 students, it is the fourth-largest independent

university in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with a number of

multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching

mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of

62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada.