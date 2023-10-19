THE ADDAMS FAMILY Extended at Wheelock Family Theatre

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams.
POPULAR
WFT@BU has extended its fall musical, The Addams Family due to popular demand! From the moment the famous Addams Family snaps begin to the moment the final curtain drops, the audience is enthralled by the incredible cast.
Audience members describe the performance as, "spooky and spectacular" at WFT@BU's
opening night performance! "A comical musical production filled with spectacular theatrical
splash" says Susan Mulford of Boston and Beyond.
"We're thrilled to announce audiences have an additional weekend to see The Addams Family,
now closing the weekend before Thanksgiving! What better way to celebrate the start of the
holiday season than with your favorite spooky family the Addams" says The Addams Family
Director and WFT@BU Interim Artistic Director, Nick Vargas.
SYNOPSIS:
In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to
feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has
to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare
faced by every family creates the focus Lippa, Brickman, and Elice's musical: the Addams kids are
growing up. The Addamses have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and
Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that
way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an eighteen year-old young
woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart
boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family - the most un-Addams sounding person one could be!
And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful,
hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams family must face up to
the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change. [Stage Agent]
WHERE:
Wheelock Family Theatre. Click Here
180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215
TICKETS:
Single ticket prices range from $24-48
By phone at (617) 353-3001
· Online at Click Here
· At our box office at 180 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215
Discounts are available for groups and students. For a full list of discounts, please visit:
Click Here
CAST:
WFT @ BU's production of The Addams Family features, Leigh Barrett* (Alice Beineke), Jack
Baumrind (Pugsley Addams), Timothy Bevens (Lucas Beineke), Vanessa Calantropo
(Understudy Morticia), Sam David Cohen (Lurch), Joshua Wolf Coleman* (Mal Beineke),
Aimee Doherty* (Morticia Addams), Aaron Graham (Ancestor), Kaedon Gray (Understudy Mal
& Fester), Felix Grigsby (Ancestor), Anthony Pires Jr.* (Fester Addams), Sarah Kalafos (Swing
Ancestor), Alex Kennedy (Understudy Ancestor & Lucas), Sullivan McStravick (Understudy
Pugsley), Luis Negrón* (Gomez Addams), Katie O'Reilly (Understudy Alice & Grandma),
Juanita Pearl* (Ancestor), Nick Potts (Ancestor), Elias Robles (Understudy Gomez & Lurch), Eli
Schulman (Swing Ancestor), Malachi Smith (Ancestor), Jane Staab* (Grandma), Emilia Tagliani
(Wednesday Addams), Lauren Velasco (Understudy Wednesday Addams) and Elaine Whitbeck
(Ancestor). *indicates a member of Actors Equity Association
CREATIVE TEAM:
WFT @ BU's Creative Team of The Addams Family includes, Jenn Butler (Props Designer),
Akeem Celestine (Makeup Designer), David Freeman Coleman (Music Director), Priscilla Fales
(Asssitant to the Director), Jaronzie Harris (Associate Director), Lindsay Hoisington (Wardrobe
Supervisor), Kayleigh Kane (Intimacy Director), Jon King (Sound Designer), Saskia Martinez
(Paint Charge), Frank Meissner, Jr. (Lighting Designer), Jimmy Rotondo (Scenic Designer),
Carolyn Saxon (Casting Supervisor), Larry Sousa (Choreographer), Zoe Sundra (Costume
Designer), Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Consultant), Nick Vargas (Director) and
Lawrence Ware (Head Electrician). Stage Management team includes, Paige D'Ambrosio
(Assistant Stage Manager), Fanni Horvath (Stage Manager) and Steve Vieiras (Production
Manager). Accessibility Team includes, Andrea Doane (Secondary Audio Describer) and
Gamalia Pharms (Primary Audio Describer).
ACCESSIBILITY:
Open Captioning provided at all events.
Accessibility Performance Dates: November 5th, 2023 at 2:00 pm, November 9th, 2023 at
10:30 am (student matinee) and November 11th, 2023 at 7:30 pm.
Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu.
The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized
performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the
Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com
Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is the greater Boston area's leading
professional theatre offering a shared experience for the entire family. Founded in 1981,
WFT@BU's long-standing commitment to equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion has
garnered recognition and awards at the local and national level. WFT@BU's productions have
served more than a half-million audience members and WFT@BU's education programs have
provided hands-on training to tens of thousands of students across the state of Massachusetts. On
June 1, 2018, Wheelock Family Theatre became a program of Boston University.
Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher
education and research. With more than 33,000 students, it is the fourth-largest independent
university in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with a number of
multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching
mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of
62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada.
Videos
|ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)
|An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (10/22-10/22)
|The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)
|Lizzie: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/22-11/05)
|Duel Reality
Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre (2/07-2/18)
|Epic Journeys
New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall (10/22-10/22)
|Get The Led Out
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/03-11/03)
|Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
Emerson Colonial Theatre (3/08-3/08)
|Pretty Woman: The Musical
Emerson Colonial Theatre (2/27-3/03)
|There Will Always Be Singing
Cary Hall (11/11-11/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You