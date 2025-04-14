Springfield Chamber Players' Champlain Trio Comes To Springfield's 52 Sumner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Springfield Chamber Players will present The Champlain Trio on Sunday, May 18, at 3PM, at 52 Sumner, Springfield. The trio, formed by Springfield Symphony Orchestra cellist Emily Taubl, has performed on the Springfield Chamber Players series in Longmeadow and Westfield several years ago. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl, and pianist Hiromi Fukada perform Josef Suk’s Elegie op.23, Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat Major, op. 11 “Gassenhauer Trio,” and Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio in G minor, op. 17.

The Players

Letitia Quante began her musical journey with the Suzuki method, studying under David Einfeldt at the Hartt School of Music. At the age of eleven, she entered the prestigious Juilliard Pre-College Program, where she studied violin with Louise Behrend and minored in conducting, graduating at the remarkable age of fifteen. Letitia earned her Bachelor of Music from the Peabody Conservatory, studying with Victor Danchenko. During her time in Maryland, she served as principal violinist for the Mid-Atlantic Symphony and assistant concertmaster with the Lancaster Symphony. She has performed extensively as a soloist and chamber musician throughout New England, and with renowned ensembles such as the Singapore Symphony, New World Symphony, Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas, and the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra. Her collaborations include performances with esteemed musicians like Mikhail Kopelman, Leon Fleisher, Eugene Drucker, Phil Setzer, and Sarah Chang, as well as artists from various genres such as Kanye West, Bajofondo, and Natalia Lafourcade. Since moving to Vermont in 2012, Letitia has been a vital member of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and served as concertmaster for both the Vermont Philharmonic and the Middlebury Opera Company. She frequently performs with the Handel Society at Dartmouth, the Vermont Contemporary Ensemble, and Vermont Virtuosi. Additionally, she was a founding member of the Arka Quartet, the originating ensemble for the VSO’s acclaimed Jukebox series.

Pianist Hiromi Fukuda is a dynamic performer whose career spans across the United States and her native Japan. She has recently graced the stages of notable venues such as Hyde Hall at Glimmerglass, the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival, Five College New Music Festival, Music Academy of the West, Ongaku-no-tomo Hall in Tokyo, Hidden Valley Music Seminars, An Appalachian Summer Festival, the Reflection Series at Bass Museum in Miami, the Tri- institutional Noon Concert Series at Rockefeller University, and Lincoln Center in New York City. Hiromi has collaborated with numerous distinguished artists, including violinists Elmar Oliveira and Saeka Matsuyama, cellist Matt Haimovitz, bassoonist Judith LeClair, clarinetist Mark Nuccio, and French horn player Julie Landsman. She was featured as a solo pianist in Messiaen’s "Couleurs de la cité céleste" under the baton of conductor Larry Rachleff. A fellowship recipient at both the Aspen Music Festival and the Tanglewood Music Center, Hiromi has also served on the piano staff at Aspen, the McDuffie Festival for Strings, and the Hudson Valley Philharmonic String Competition. She is an Instructor of Piano at Amherst College, a staff pianist at The Juilliard School, and an artist-faculty member at the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival. Hiromi holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from The Juilliard School.

Emily Taubl has been called “an outstanding cellist with a bright future” (Hartford Courant), and her playing has been described as “sheer poetry” (Rutland Herald). She currently serves as the Principal Cellist of the Springfield Symphony (MA), and on faculty at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College. Emily has appeared as a concerto soloist with the Hartford Symphony, Boston Virtuosi, New England String Ensemble, Nashua Chamber Orchestra, Burlington Chamber Orchestra, Granite State Symphony, Vermont Philharmonic, University of Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Juilliard Pre-College Symphony and others. Her orchestral performances and recordings include the New Haven and Vermont Symphony Orchestras and most recently the Montreal Symphony on an album of Strauss and Mahler which was released in March 2024 on Pentatone. She performed as a soloist at the Piatigorsky International Cello Festival in Los Angeles and on the Boston Symphony Orchestra's Prelude Concert Series. She performs regularly on Vermont Public Radio, and was a featured performer for The Colors of Claude Debussy: A 150th Birthday Celebration on Boston’s WGBH that was broadcast internationally. She has also performed chamber music at the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Scrag Mountain Music, Faulkner Chamber Music Festival, and Capitol City Concerts among others.In addition to teaching at the University of Vermont, Emily founded and directs the Conservatory Audition Workshop – an annual summer program that prepares top string students from around the world for auditions at elite music schools. Her articles about audition preparation and pedagogy have been published in Strings Magazine on several occasions. Additionally, she has served on the faculties of the Faulkner Chamber Music Festival, the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival, and the Lyra Music Festival. Having studied at The Juilliard School, Yale School of Music, and the New England Conservatory, her major teachers include Paul Katz, Aldo Parisot, and Ardyth Alton. Emily is based in Shelburne, VT and performs on a cello made by Tetsuo Matsuda in 1984.

About The Champlain Trio

Since forming in 2020, the Champlain Trio have been sharing compelling performances, delighting audiences with their artistry, connection, and dedication to chamber music. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl, and pianist Hiromi Fukuda earned degrees from The Juilliard School, Yale School of Music, Peabody Conservatory, and New England Conservatory collectively, and hold teaching positions at Amherst College and the University of Vermont.

The trio’s commitment to meaningful projects has led to significant achievements, including their documentary Empty Stages, which premiered on Vermont PBS in 2021. In 2022, they were awarded a Vermont Arts Council Grant in recognition of their innovative programming and artistic excellence. Their debut album, released the same year, featured Croatian composer Dora Pejačević’s Piano Trio, Op. 29. Their upcoming second album, Forgotten Voices, slated for release in spring 2025, further reflects their passion for bringing underrepresented works to the forefront.

Over the past several seasons, the trio has toured throughout New England, including performances at the Brattleboro Music Center, Honest Brook Music Festival, Otter Creek Music Festival, University of Vermont, Music in the Berkshires, Brick Church Series, and the Deerfield Academy, among many others. They will continue to tour throughout 2025, with engagements in Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York. In addition to performing, the trio is passionate about teaching and fostering a lifelong love of music by creating chamber music programs for students across Vermont.

For more information about the Champlain Trio: www.champlaintrio.com.

Comments