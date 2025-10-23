Spotlight: KELLI O’HARA at Celebrity Series of Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award–winner Kelli O’Hara returns to Boston for one night only! Beloved for her radiant soprano and acclaimed performances on Broadway and screen, including HBO’s The Gilded Age, O’Hara brings a luminous evening of music that bridges theater, film, and song. From The King and I to The Light in the Piazza, her voice has enchanted audiences worldwide.

Experience this extraordinary performer live at Symphony Hall on Tuesday, November 4th at 7:30PM. A night of warmth, storytelling, and pure musical artistry awaits.

