Spotlight: KELLI O’HARA at Celebrity Series of Boston

Kelli O'Hara at Celebrity Series of Boston

One night, one extraordinary voice: Kelli O’Hara performs live in Boston!

November 4th at 7:30PM
Tony Award–winner Kelli O’Hara returns to Boston for one night only! Beloved for her radiant soprano and acclaimed performances on Broadway and screen, including HBO’s The Gilded Age, O’Hara brings a luminous evening of music that bridges theater, film, and song. From The King and I to The Light in the Piazza, her voice has enchanted audiences worldwide.

Experience this extraordinary performer live at Symphony Hall on Tuesday, November 4th at 7:30PM. A night of warmth, storytelling, and pure musical artistry awaits.
 



