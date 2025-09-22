Spire Center to Present Upcoming Shows With Joshua Tree and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts revealed December shows with U2 tribute band Joshua Tree on December 26 and Eagles tribute band Another Tequila Sunrise who will play for two nights on December 27 and 28. In addition, actor Neil McGarry returns to the Spire on December 14 in his award winning, solo performance of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Armed only with a bare stage and Dickens' glorious words, Neil McGarry delivers Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol in a tour de force performance that has left audiences riveted from Boston to Prague. In what has become a Plymouth holiday tradition, this joyous, captivating, and witty show is a fully staged, full-throated leap into Dickens' most famous story, delivered with a simplicity that disarms and touches the heart.

The Joshua Tree prides themselves with their ability to generate a unique musical experience that does not lend itself to impersonations. Without compromising artistic integrity, the band has gone to great lengths to reproduce the distinct sound of one of the world's most popular rock bands. Playing each song with the same intensity and emotion, Joshua Tree covers all phases of U2's music catalog.

New England-based band Another Tequila Sunrise has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for nearly twenty years. The standing ovations and thunderous applause emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles Tribute show in the USA. While opting not to concentrate on any one particular era of the Eagle's history, ATS instead celebrates their rich musical heritage – from their pioneering, So-Cal country rock fusion, through their years of hard-hitting social commentary, to their emergence as America's best-selling rock n' roll institution.