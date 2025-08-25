Spire Center Sets Holiday Shows With Gary Hoey, Michael Sweet & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four holiday shows. Lowell native Gary Hoey will bring his Gary Ho Ho Hoey’s 30th Anniversary Tour to the Spire Center on December 6 and Nashville recording artist Sarah Martin is playing a festive holiday show on December 11. Michael Sweet, the iconic voice of Stryper, returns for his 9th annual holiday concert at the Spire on December 13. The high-energy music and dance of Christmas with the Celts will take the stage for two shows on December 20. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, August 30 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Ho Ho Hoey. In 1995, Gary Hoey created the first ever full album of rock instrumental holiday classics in his bedroom on an 8-track recorder. His love for Christmas music came from his beloved mother and growing up in Lowell set the backdrop for many great holiday memories. Gary’s Ho! Ho! Hoey Rockin’ Holiday Tour has become a cherished holiday tradition for families and radio stations around the world. His success behind instrumental rock Christmas music started after his version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” hit the airwaves with its classical arrangement and metal flavor. The show is a unique fusion of holiday cheer and electrifying rock 'n' roll, masterminded by the virtuoso guitarist. Hoey’s prolific career has spanned over 30 years and 21 albums in various genres. Joining him is his amazing son, Ian Hoey on guitar.

Sarah Martin, "the tiny girl with the big voice and bigger heart," steps into the holiday spirit. Sarah's powerful vocals and heartfelt performances will fill the December evening with warmth and the magic of the season. Featuring beloved holiday classics, original tunes, and a dash of festive cheer, this show is the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Whether guests are looking to cozy up with some yuletide melodies or embrace the joy of the season, Sarah’s performance will make the holidays truly sparkle.

Known for his dynamic performances and powerful vocals, Michael Sweet will delight fans with a mix of Christmas classics, Stryper favorites, and solo hits. He continues to helm Grammy-nominated Christian hard-rock outfit Stryper, which he co-founded more than 35 years ago. With more than 10 million career album sales worldwide, the venerable band ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40-charting singles like “Calling on You,” “Honestly” and “Always There for You.”

Celebrating 12 years of successful national touring, Christmas with the Celts performs a wonderful combination of timeless ancient Irish Christmas Carols and lively Irish dance with modern contemporary songs but with Irish instrumentation. New Christmas hits, Celts originals and fresh Irish Dance tunes are added to the show each year so that no two years are the same. This year Christmas with the Celts will introduce top Irish musicians Patrick D’Arcy from Dublin and Fiachra O’Regan from Connemara, Ireland.

These two have performed with Bono of U2, Sting, Quincy Jones, The Waterboys, Bill Whelan of Riverdance, just to name a few. Also, featured will be the haunting vocals of beautiful singer/fiddler Luisa Marion. The show presents a perfect combination of modern Christmas hits, lively ancient Irish Carols, hilarious spontaneous humor, thrilling Irish dancing, a children’s choir and meaningful Christmas ballads with lush string arrangements. Shows are at 6PM and 8:30PM.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, August 30 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488, or follow Spire Center for Performing Arts on Facebook.