SWEPT AWAY, PRIMARY TRUST, and More Set For SpeakEasy Stage Company's 25/26 Season

Dawn M. Simmons’ first season as SpeakEasy’s new Artistic Director will include the touching Pulitzer Prize-winning play PRIMARY TRUST; the big-hearted adventure of identity and courage LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL; the provocative and daring thriller JOB; the dazzlingly surreal drama THE ANTIQUITIES; and the exhilarating new musical SWEPT AWAY.

The schedule for SpeakEasy’s 2025-2026 Season is:

PRIMARY TRUST – by Eboni Booth | Sept. 12 – Oct. 11, 2025

LIZARD BOY: A NEW MUSICAL – Book, Music, & Lyrics by Justin Huertas | Oct. 24 – Nov. 22, 2025

JOB -- by Max Wolf Friedlich | Jan. 16 – Feb. 7, 2026

THE ANTIQUITIES – by Jordan Harrison | Mar. 6 - 28, 2026

SWEPT AWAY – Book by John Logan, Music & Lyrics by The Avett Brothers | Apr. 24 – May 23, 2026

All shows are New England Premieres, except for Primary Trust, which is a Boston Premiere, and which will mark Dawn M. Simmons directorial debut as the company’s incoming Artistic Director.

Also of note is the area premiere of the recent Broadway musical Swept Away, which features the music of the popular folk/rock band The Avett Brothers to tell the story of a group New Bedford whalers lost at sea.

“The process of working with SpeakEasy Founder and Outgoing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault on choosing the 2025/26 shows was thrilling,” says Simmons. “It was a joy to build a season that feels very SpeakEasy in ways that honor our past and set a course for a vivid future. This season will be a thrill ride of inventive stories and storytelling including two fantastic musicals. I am thrilled to share this slate of plays with Boston.”

Subscriptions are now on sale and can be purchased by calling BostonTheatreScene Audience Services at 617-933-8600, going online to www.SpeakEasyStage.com, or coming in person to the Calderwood Pavilion Box Office, 527 Tremont Street in Boston’s South End. This year, the company has expanded its subscription offerings to include 2, 3, 4, and 5 shows packages, as well as 4 and 6 ticket Flex Passes.

Comments

