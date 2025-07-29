SOUTHERN HARMONY: A MURDER BALLAD Premieres at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater will present the World Premiere of Southern Harmony: A Murder Ballad with Book, Music, & Lyrics by Kevin Fogarty, Direction & Musical Staging by Sam Scalamoni, and Music Direction by Nevada Lozano.

Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., August 8 – September 6, 2025. Preview performances at 7:00 p.m. on August 6 and 7 are discounted and open to the public.

He was a friendly mortician. She was a wealthy widow. They were an unlikely pair. The murder was just the beginning. Now, a community has to rethink everything they know about right and wrong to try to make sense of it all. The line between good and evil runs right through the heart of Texas in this new musical, inspired by the true story of Marjorie Nugent and Bernie Tiede, and the murder that shocked the close knit community of Carthage Texas.

Several performances include special offerings:

Performances on August 23 and 26 will be live-captioned

A post-show conversation with members of the cast and creative team will follow performances on August 14 & 30.

On August 15, 22, & 29, ticket holders are invited to a Preshow Cocktail Half-Hour with Artistic Director Christopher Ostrom, to learn more about how this world premiere journeyed from page to stage.