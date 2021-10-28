Robert Walsh To Step Down As Gloucester Stage Company's Artistic Director At The End Of 2021

Gloucester Stage Company's Artistic Director Robert Walsh has announced his intention to step down at the end of 2021. The Gloucester Stage Board of Directors has appointed Paula Plum as the Interim Artistic Director as they begin a transparent and equitable search process for the next artistic leader of the Company.

'A safe harbor...' were words from the original mission statement from 40 years ago and equally applicable today. Like many theaters, Gloucester Stage Company has navigated some turbulent waters but remains indebted to the artists who continue to contribute to our growth and forward movement. It has been an honor to serve the Cape Ann, North Shore, and Boston communities for the past seven years. I look forward to seeing how Gloucester Stage can continue its rich history of producing vibrant and culturally relevant work as we continue into this next decade. I am thrilled that Paula Plum will provide the ballast to this moment of transition and excited to see new and different leadership at the helm," said Robert Walsh, the theater company's Artistic Director about his departure.

Robert Walsh has served as Artistic Director, leading the creative operations for Gloucester Stage since 2015, and has a long history of performing on the Cape Ann stage spanning three decades, back to Two for the Seesaw in 1990. During his tenure, Walsh has presented 43 productions, of which eight he has performed in or directed, and received over 30 IRNE and Elliot Norton nominations and awards. After enjoying two major roles in recent films, he's now looking forward to returning to work as an actor.

"Over the last four years, I've had the honor and privilege to work alongside Robert Walsh. The professionalism and artistic competency that he has brought to Gloucester Stage are immeasurable. Robert is one of the most highly regarded professionals in the business due to his vast experience but also the supportive and safe working environment he creates for every production team. Gloucester Stage has achieved significant growth with a great indebtedness to Robert Walsh's fortitude and strategic vision. I look forward to continuing our forward trajectory with the exquisite Paula Plum as my producing partner," said Managing Director Christopher Griffith.

The Gloucester Stage Board of Directors will take the 2022 Season to conduct a formal search for the next Artistic Director. Interim Artistic Director Paula Plum and outgoing Artistic Director Robert Walsh have already begun working together on the 2022 Season as Walsh will remain on staff through this December.

"I am honored to succeed my esteemed colleague Bob Walsh as Interim Artistic Director and continue the theatre's commitment to anti-racism work in season planning and hiring. Bob and I are curating a selection of plays for GSC 2022 written by an exciting group of playwrights whose stories are personally thrilling, culturally relevant, and boldly represent the work of historically underrepresented individuals. As a 30-year veteran of Gloucester Stage, I am so happy to shepherd the theatre to its next exciting chapter and work this coming year with old and new friends," shared Paula Plum, the theater's incoming Interim Artistic Director.

ABOUT GLOUCESTER STAGE COMPANY:

Gloucester Stage Company is Boston's North Shore premier professional nonprofit theater company. Presenting professional productions of intellectually stimulating and socially relevant theater since its inception, Gloucester Stage has developed a highly engaged audience eager to experience the power of live theater. (gloucesterstage.com)