Review: American Repertory Theater's TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) is Delicious Treat

The term “rom com” has often been used to describe the musical “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).” And while that’s not necessarily a bad thing, unless it means a steady diet of only Hallmark and Lifetime movies, it’s also a bit like comparing supermarket cake with one fresh from a bakery.

Being given its North American premiere in a deliciously entertaining American Repertory Theater production at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge through July 13, the British comedy and West End hit by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan is definitely a delightful, multi-layered confection.

Under its earlier name, “The Season,” the play was first mounted six years ago in Ipswich and Northampton, England. Retitled to its current moniker, a new production opened at the Kiln Theatre in 2023, before transferring in April 2024 to the Criterion Center in London’s West End.

Set at Christmastime, Buchan’s book is the tale of a guileless Brit, Dougal (Sam Tutty, who played this role in the West End), who’s just arrived in New York for the second wedding of a father he has never known. Dougal is met at the airport by the bride’s sister Robin (Christiani Pitts), who’s late for work and initially unimpressed with her passenger. Dougal hopes that native New Yorker Robin will show him around the city on this, his first, visit, but she’s inclined to decline until his puppy-dog ways wear down her resistance.

Under the gentle direction of Tim Jackson, Tutty imbues Dougal with heart-tugging charm that will have you crossing your fingers that things go his way, even as it becomes increasingly clear that his unseen father is likely to stay that way. His always good-humored demeanor makes Dougal irresistible. Pitts is terrific, too, as a hard-working barista uncertain about her future and uncomfortable at this important moment in her sister’s life, because of her own earlier actions. Together they capture that specific feeling that comes when you meet someone you just can’t look away from.

The score, with music by Barne and lyrics by Buchan, is beautifully performed by Tutty and Pitts, with the former especially effective on act one’s “New York” and “Dad,” and Pitts impressive on “Be Happy, “He Doesn’t Exist,” and “This Year.” Their duets, especially on “What Did You Say?” “Dearly Beloved,” and “If I Believe,” serve not only to advance the plot but also to demonstrate the pair’s deepening connection. Music Director Jeffrey Campos on keyboards and conducting the talented seven-piece band also adds to the music’s appeal.

This is a two-hander, of course, but the set by Soutra Gilmour definitely stands out in its supporting role. Constructed on a revolving stage, it is first an airport baggage carousel but subsequently the piles of luggage are cleverly repurposed into two different hotel rooms – one with a carry-on that doubles as a minibar – a coffee shop counter, subway seats, and more. Gilmour also designed the costumes that creatively capture the essence of both characters.

The timespan of the action – 36 hours – is well delineated by the multi-purpose lighting design by Jack Knowles, and sound design by Tony Gayle and Cody Spencer who provide the familiar big-city din.

That aside, this is really an intimate story of a burgeoning friendship – and perhaps love – between two souls struggling to find and hold a meaningful place in the world.

Photo caption: Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in a scene from the American Repertory Theater production of “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).” Photo by Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall.

