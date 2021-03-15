Revels presents Karim Nagi, Arab Future Folklore: Traditional Arab Instruments and Songs, March 28 at 5:00 pm ET on Facebook Live!

Explore musical traditions from around the world with the #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections Series of FREE intimate salon-style performances and companion podcasts, produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council. This new series explores musical traditions from around the world with intimate virtual experiences, including 45-minute salon-style performances with a variety of musical tradition bearers. Each performance is hosted on Facebook Live and followed by a companion podcast produced in collaboration with the Mass Cultural Council and hosted by the MCC's Folk Arts & Heritage Program Manager, Maggie Holtzberg.

Don't miss this FREE #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections event as Egyptian musician, dancer and educator, Karim Nagi reveals the wonders of traditional Arab instruments, music and songs.

Karim Nagi: Arab Future Folklore streams live @TheRevels on Facebook on Sunday, March 28 at 5:00 pm ET. www.facebook.com/therevels/live.

The companion #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections podcast will be available on podcast streaming apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher beginning Wednesday, March 31. Check out all our #RevelsConnects: Musical Connections podcasts at https://revelsconnectsmusicalconnections.buzzsprout.com.