Reagle Music Theatre Reaches $150,000 Fund-Raising Goal

Grassroots “Arts Feed Our Hearts” Drive Will Fund Online Events and Seed 2021 Season.

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston has announced that its "Arts Feed Our Hearts" grassroots fund-raising drive has reached the critical $100,000 goal needed to earn an additional $50,000 match pledged by the 52-year-old theater company's Board of Directors. Donors combined to achieve the campaign goal by the August 31 deadline.

"Throughout the month of August, more than 150 supporters of Reagle Music Theatre donated either online or via direct solicitation anywhere from $10 to $5000," Board President Susan Carity Conkey states. "We are so profoundly grateful to every single contributor. We know how challenging these times are, so for people to think enough of their theater to donate whatever they can is deeply moving."

As the COVID-19 shutdown continues, Reagle Music Theatre will use the $150,000 to fund original online programming, engage students in virtual Youth Workshops, seed the 2021 season, and implement new protocols for a safe and healthy return to the theater. Contingency plans are being developed to deliver "Broadway at your doorstep" online, in person, outdoors or indoors - conforming to whatever guidelines local, state, and federal authorities dictate.

On June 28, Reagle Music Theatre launched its virtual programming initiative, ENTR'ACTE, and received excellent response from viewers and critics alike. The Sleepless Critic called it "virtual musical magic" and "interactive fun." Reagle will build on this success with more innovative programming throughout 2020-2021. The ENTR'ACTE launch video remains online and may be viewed here.

"Theaters were the first live performance venues to close, and we will likely be the last to reopen," Robert Eagle, founder and producing artistic director, states. "It's essential that we stay afloat so that all the actors, creative artists, technical support staff and others have work available to them when this pandemic is over. The arts have been overlooked by traditional unemployment and rescue packages. We and they are almost completely dependent upon support from our audiences."

"We titled our campaign Arts Feed Our Hearts because creative content has been so critical in keeping people connected and sane throughout this pandemic," Conkey emphasizes. "What has everyone been doing while staying safe at home these past six months? Streaming. Artists really are among the unsung heroes. As someone online suggested, 'Science will get us out of this crisis, but the arts will get us through it.' The overwhelming response to our fund-raising drive is proof that our audiences agree."

Donations may continue to be made to Reagle Music Theatre anytime via the website's secure donor portal ReagleMusicTheatre.com/Support.

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You