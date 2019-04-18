Reagle Announces 51st Season Of Musical Theatre In Greater Boston

Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston's 51st consecutive summer season will take audiences on a fabulous journey around the world and across the 20th Century with three classic musicals:

Mame, from June 13-23, will star IRNE and Norton Award winner Leigh Barrett as Auntie Mame, an irrepressible 1920's socialite whose New York life is changed forever when her orphaned nephew comes to live with her. The Sound of Music, from July 11-21, relates the beloved tale of a young postulate in pre-WWII Austria who is sent to work as a governess and brings joy and music into the family's home. Finally, the musical comedy La Cage Aux Folles, August 8-18, will travel to the 1980's French Riviera for the hilarious tale of love and family set above a glitzy drag nightclub.

All family-friendly shows will run for 8 performances over 2 weekends; Fri & Sat at 7:00 pm, Thurs & Sun matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets for Reagle's 51st summer season can be purchased at www.reaglemusictheatre.org, by calling the box office at 781-891-5600, or at the theater box office. Subscribe to all three shows and save 20%! Discounts apply for groups, students, and seniors. Call the box office to inquire.

Reagle's 2019 Summer Season At-A Glance:

Mame

Directed and Choreographed by Eileen Grace

Music Director Dan Rodriguez

Produced by Robert J. Eagle

June 13-23, 2019, 8 performances including 4 matinees!

Mame's chic New York City life is changed when her orphaned nephew comes to live with her. Surrounded by a cast of eccentric characters, she celebrates the roaring 20s, overcomes tragedy, and sails through life without missing a fad or a dance step. Featuring Jerry Herman songs like If He Walked Into My Life, It's Today, We Need A Little Christmas, and Bosom Buddies, this beloved musical is sure to warm any heart. Book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman.

Performance Schedule: Thurs, June 13th at 2:00 PM; Fri, June 14th at 7:00 PM; Sat, June 15th at 7:00 PM; Sun, June 16th at 2:00 PM; Thurs, June 20th at 2:00 PM; Fri, June 21st at 7:00; Sat, June 22nd at 7:00; Sun, June 18th at 2:00 PM.

The Sound of Music

Directed and Choreographed by Daniel Forest Sullivan

Music Director Dan Rodriguez

Produced by Robert J. Eagle

July 11-21, 2019, 8 performances including 4 matinees!

In 1930s Austria, Maria is struggling in her attempt to become a nun. When she is sent to look after the children of a stern, widowed Navy captain, she brings joy and music back into the family's home. This beloved, Tony and Oscar-winning musical features Rodgers & Hammerstein songs like My Favorite Things, Climb Ev'ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and Do-Re-Mi. Music by Richard Rodgers. Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. Presented through special arrangement with R&H Theatricals.

Performance Schedule: Thurs, July 11th at 2:00 PM; Fri, July 12th at 7:00 PM; Sat, July 13th at 7:00 PM; Sun, July 14th at 2:00 PM; Thurs, July 18th at 2:00 PM; Fri, July 19th at 7:00 PM; Sat, July 20th at 7:00 PM; Sun, July 21st at 2:00 PM.

La Cage Aux Folles

Directed and Choreographed by Susan M. Chebookjian

Music Director Dan Rodriguez

Produced by Robert J. Eagle

August 3-13, 2019, 8 performances including 4 matinees!

Georges and Albin enjoy a charmed life on the French Riviera as proprietor and star of a glitzy drag club. When their son gets engaged to the daughter of a bigoted politician, the limits of love, family, and mascara are put to the test in this hilarious, heartwarming musical. This new production of the groundbreaking musical comedy features a score by Tony and Grammy winner Jerry Herman (including songs like I Am What I Am, The Best of Times, and Song on the Sand ) and a book by four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman. Book by Harvey Fierstein. Based the play La Cage Aux Folles by Jean Poiret. Presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Performance Schedule: Thurs, August 8th at 2:00 PM; Fri, August 9th at 7:00 PM; Sat, August 10th at 7:00 PM; Sun, August 11th at 2:00 PM; Thurs, August 15th at 2:00 PM; Fri, August 11th at 7:00 PM; Sat, August 17th at 7:00 PM; Sun, August 18th at 2:00 PM.

Tickets For Reagle's 51st Annual Summer Season:

Single adult tickets for each production in Reagle's 51st Summer Season are $25-$69; discounts apply for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Season subscribers can save 20% on each show! Student rush seats at 50% off are available one hour before curtain with a valid college ID. To purchase, visit www.reaglemusictheatre.org, call 781-891-5600, or visit the theater box office at 617 Lexington St, Waltham, MA, 02452. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturdays 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with extended hours from 9:00 am to curtain on performance days.





