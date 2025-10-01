Raphaël Pichon Conducts The H+H Orchestra In Beethoven's 7th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned French conductor Raphaël Pichon will return to Boston to lead the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra in an all-Beethoven program at Symphony Hall on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25. The program begins with Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring French pianist Tanguy de Williencourt in his H+H debut, followed by Beethoven's energetic and dance-like Symphony No. 7 performed on period instruments like those the composer wrote for. The 2025-26 Season marks H+H's 125th season performing at Symphony Hall since it opened in October 1900.

One of the most in-demand interpreters of early music working today, Raphaël Pichon made his American conducting debut with H+H in 2021. In March 2024, Pichon led the H+H Orchestra in sold-out performances of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony to mark the 200th anniversary of the premiere of this iconic work. Pichon is the founder of the celebrated ensemble Pygmalion and recognized for his innovative, narrative-based approach to leading historically informed orchestras like H+H, presenting Baroque and Classical music as the composers originally intended.

“Raphaël Pichon is a masterful conductor,” said H+H Acting CEO Lilee Dethchan-Beltran. “It's an honor to welcome him back to Boston to lead our exceptionally talented orchestra. Audiences can expect these performances to be delivered with passion and vibrancy, allowing Beethoven's 200-year-old music to seem fresh and new.”

Premiered ten years apart, both in Vienna, Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 and his Seventh Symphony bookend a period of remarkable artistic achievement by Beethoven despite the challenge of his progressive hearing loss. Beethoven performed as soloist for the premiere of his Piano Concerto No. 3 in April 1803, improvising and playing from memory as he did not write out the complete piano part until later. He conducted the premiere of his Seventh Symphony in December 1813, a success that included an encore of the second movement. This popular second movement, the emotionally rich Allegretto, is often played as a stand-alone composition.

Pianist, conductor, and sought-after chamber musician Tanguy de Williencourt performs in venues in France and beyond alongside the Orchestre de Chambre de Paris, Paris Opera, Orchestre National de Bordeaux Aquitaine, Flanders Symphony Orchestra, Sinfonia Varsovia, Wiener Staatsoper, Bayreuth Festival, and others. He teaches piano at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique de Paris and is artistic director of the Tempo festival Le Croisic.