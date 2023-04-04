RHODES LESS TRAVELED/Memoirs and Music Makes Boston Debut At Club Cafe

Following sold out shows in New York, New Orleans and London, actor/playwright and internationally acclaimed cabaret artist David Rhodes is bringing his solo show RHODES LESS TRAVELED/Memoirs & Music to Club Cafe in Boston on May 6th. Rhodes takes his audience on a musical journey from self-denial to self-realization, candidly sharing his uncommon journey and unique insights with humor, warmth, and ebullience, while he glides seamlessly between autobiographical anecdotes and reimagined arrangements of familiar songs.

featuring the music of: Jacques Brel, Stephen Sondheim, Paul Simon, Fred Neil, STING, Jerry Colker/Michael Rupert, Jule Styne/Betty Comden/Adolf Green, Ira Levin/Milton Schafer, KISS, Stephen A. Kipner/Terry Shaddick, Hal Hackady/Larry Grossman, John Buccino, Stephen Schwartz, Thom Bishop, Sheldon Harnick/JerryBock, and Three Dog Night with original music and arrangements by David Kornfeld and Melville Brown and directed by Adam Sarette.

DAVID RHODES trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Carnegie-Mellon and Wesleyan University. Classically schooled with a contemporary edge, Rhodes' work as a solo artist, stage, film and television actor, have garnered critical acclaim nationally and internationally. Film credits include, Davey Beck in PLAYING FOR KEEPS (Miramax Films), Janos in THE DUELING ACCOUNTANT, (Bishai Bros. Productions) and most recently costarring with Francois Arnaud in the thriller feature RAPID EYE MOVEMENT (Tentmaker pictures). Equally comfortable in a doublet or detective's suit; credits range from La Fleche, in Molière's THE MISER, to the recurring role of Sergeant Hopper in Dick Wolf's, LAW AND ORDER franchise and good cop gone bad Remy Taylor in CBS's EAST NEW YORK. Musically, he toured with Cathy Rigby and John Schuck in PETER PAN. Other National Tours include GREASE, and ROMANCE ROMANCE, as well as various musical reviews. Rhodes' play CONSENT was produced at The Roundabout Theatre in New York, where he was privileged to serve as both playwright and director. His solo show RITES OF PRIVACY had successful extended runs in both New York and London. Three other plays THE ROAD TO SKYE, BETTER OR WORSE, and EINE KLEINE NACHT are also currently in development. Rhodes is thrilled to bring RHODES LESS TRAVELED to Boston's Club Café, after successful jaunts at London's Crazy Coqs, The Triad Theater in New York and The Allway Lounge and Cabaret in New Orleans. He will be debut his newest show DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT/a musical musing on life art, featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim this summer June 5-11th at Provincetown Cabaret Festival on Cape Cod.