The Rat Pack Ft. Michael Dutra and More Set for Upcoming Shows at The Spire Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed three new shows. Local singer Michael Dutra will bring his Frank Sinatra sound to the Spire Center with the tribute group The Rat Pack on March 1. Award-winning Boston musician Mark Erelli will make his return to the Spire stage on March 20 and folk group The Lubben Brothers will play on April 9.

Experiencing a Rat Pack show is like stepping back in time to a glamorous era filled with charm, wit, and outstanding music. The Rat Pack, famously led by Frank Sinatra, along with Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and others, was known for their amazing performances in Las Vegas during the 1960s. Michael Dutra is a Rhode Island native. Since 2002, he's been performing his tribute to Frank Sinatra all over the United States — from Las Vegas, to Miami to Boston — in supper clubs, dinner theatres, performing arts centers, corporate events, and private parties.

Mark Erelli is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist whose distinctive blend of rock, folk, and Americana has earned him a devoted following. Renowned for his lyrical depth and intricate musicianship, Erelli draws inspiration from classic rock icons while forging a sound entirely his own. Over the course of his career, he has released 14 solo albums, recorded three albums with his bluegrass collective Barnstar!, toured as a sideman with artists including Marc Cohn, Paula Cole, and Josh Ritter, and produced two records for GRAMMY-winning songwriter Lori McKenna. In 2025, Erelli added another milestone with Live in Rockport, his first live album, featuring a string quintet reimagining songs from across his celebrated catalogue.

Triplets and high-energy musicians from the farmlands of Iowa and now based in Nashville, Tennessee, The Lubben Brothers have spent the last 15 years pioneering an original sound steeped in lyrical sensitivity, rich vocal harmonies, and the multi-instrumental flair of the American folk tradition. Their music has aired on radio stations across the United States, was chosen as an encore for NPR's “Live from Here” with Chris Thile, and featured in Netflix's premiere film of the 2021 Christmas season, “Love Hard.” Composers as well as musicians, the Lubben Brothers have written multiple musicals, and actively write, record, and release new music to an ever expanding catalogue now streaming everywhere.