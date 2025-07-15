REEFER MADNESS to be Presented at Moonstruck Theater in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Local theatre company Moonstruck Theater will return after an eight-year hiatus with Reefer Madness! Inspired by the 1936 cult classic propaganda film, Reefer Madness: The Musical is a fast-paced, hilarious, and razor-sharp satire that follows the downward spiral of a wholesome young couple lured into the dangerous world of marijuana.

Reefer Madness will be performed at The Rockwell (255 Elm St), right in the middle of Somerville's Davis Square from August 14 - 23, 2025.

"I've truly never worked on a more absurd show - and that's saying something," says Caroline Fonseca, Executive Director of Moonstruck Theater and Choreographer of Reefer Madness.

She continues, "It's all fun and games doing a musical until you find yourself choreographing for Jesus Christ and his biblically accurate backup dancers and dyeing togas green for the onstage orgy. But it works because we're living in the most absurd times imaginable, so why not just lean in? Reefer Madness is based on a movie that's almost a hundred years old, but the fact that we're still freaking out about the same moral panics today? How delightfully retro of us. This show is painfully yet hilariously relevant."

"I have had the Best Summer Ever bringing back Moonstruck after an eight-year hiatus with a cast and crew that is always just ready to just go for it, however insane the script demands. Whenever you think 'Surely they can't go any farther' WE DO!"

With Book, Music, & Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney, this raucous musical is filled with show-stopping numbers, outrageous characters, and over-the-top mayhem. This musical comedy will have you laughing, gasping, and questioning everything you thought you knew about the "devil's lettuce!"

CREATIVE TEAM:

Bryan Smith (Director), Caroline Fonseca (Executive Producer & Choreographer), Samantha Prindiville (Music Director), & Maddie Wright (Stage Manager).

CAST:

Richie DeJesus (Jimmy Harper), Katie Iafolla (Mary Lane), Ben Gold (The Lecturer), Tristyn Sepersky (Mae), Eric Rehm (Jack), Nick McKinnon (Ralph), Larissa Lessard (Sally), Amanda Leigh (Placard Girl), and an ensemble full of wild & crazy characters featuring Ryder Nguyen, Sabrina Ornae, Joshua Mauro, and Kelly McGowan (Dance Captain).