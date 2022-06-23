Programming Announced For the Outdoor Stage at Cotuit Center for the Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced its schedule for Summer Family Programming on the Outdoor Stage! The theatre has four exciting activities to choose from, with weekly performances Tuesdays-Fridays at 10:30am beginning on July 5th and running through September 2nd.

All activities have a ticket price of $15 per performance or $12 for members of the Center, and will take place in our new outdoor performance space. Go hunting with pirates, play with puppets, experience exotic animals, and clown around at Cotuit Center for the Arts!

In case of a cancellation due to weather, shows will be moved inside or rescheduled for the following Monday if possible. The Box Office will advise all ticket holders. Individual event schedules are listed below:

Shiver me timbers, the hunt is on! Join Pirate Captain Grizzly Von Vertebrae and his first mate Scurvy for an all new adventure and treasure hunt. Bring the kids...fun for the whole family!

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30am

July 5-September 1

Ticket $15, $12 for members

Perfect for ages 2-6 & great fun for ages 7-100! Mary Wilson's wildly popular puppet shows are interactive, inventive, and extremely funny.

Wednesdays at 10:30am

July 6, July 13, Aug 24, Aug 31

Ticket $15, $12 for members

The goal of Amazing Animal Ambassadors is to bring the natural wonders of our planet right to you! Their live animal shows are designed for any age and are sure to amaze.

Fridays at 10:30am

July 8-September 2

$15/$12 CCftA Members

Come and clown around with your friends at Cotuit Center For The Arts! This hilarious 60-minute interactive Circus Event features: clowning skills, juggling, pie throwing, and water fights!

Wednesdays at 10:30am

July 20, July 27, Aug 3, Aug 10, Aug 17

Tickets $15/$12 CCftA Members

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.