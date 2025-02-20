Photos: THE ODYSSEY Celebrates Opening Night at American Repertory Theater

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Check out photos from inside the opening night of The Odyssey at American Repertory Theater.

By: Feb. 20, 2025
From the Cyclops to the Sirens, experience cultural touchstone’s legendary adventures like never before. Acclaimed writer and adaptor Kate Hamill turns a contemporary lens on Homer’s epic, asking how we can embrace healing and forgiveness in order to end cycles of violence and revenge.

Wayne T. Carr and Andrus Nichols lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, respectively. They are joined by Carlo Albaìn (Telemachus/Nausithous/Hector), Abigail Baird (Puppeteer), Benjamin Bonenfant (Elpenor/Achilles/Suitor), Alejandra Escalante (Woman 1/Nausicaa), Kate Hamill (Woman 2/Circe), Nike Imoru (Woman 3/Madam/Melantho/Anticlea/Andromache), Keshav Moodliar (Amphinomous/Antinous), Jason O’Connell (Polites/Polyphemus/Ajax/Suitor), and Chris Thorn (Eurylochus/Agamemnon/Suitor). Ben Cherry, Kristian Espiritu, Alexandria King, and Rodney Witherspoon II are understudies. 

Terence Orleans Alexander is the production stage manager. Emma Nafz is the assistant stage manager. Molly Bercutt and Ross Gray are the production assistants. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Karyn Casl, CSA. 

Hamill is joined on the creative team by Princess Grace Award winner Shana Cooper (director), Sibyl Wickersheimer (scenic design), An-Lin Dauber (costume design), Obie Award winner Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting and projection design), Paul James Prendergast (sound design and music composition), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (hair, wig, and make-up designer), Kate Brehm (puppetry director and designer), and Stephanie Martinez (movement director). Ted Hewlett is the fight director and Kayleigh Kane is the intimacy coordinator. 

Taylor Yocum is the associate movement director, Kyle J. Artone is the associate costume designer, Jessica Elliott is the associate lighting designer, and Matt Tennie is the associate projection designer. 

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Odyssey. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall

The Odyssey opening night

Kate Hamill and Jason O'Connell

Members of the stage crew at the Opening Night performance

Rodney Witherspoon II, Ben Cherry, Abigail Baird, and KRISTIAN ESPIRITU

The stage management team at the Opening Night performance

Abigail Baird, Kate Brehm, and Sarah Nolen

Paul James Prendergast and members of the A.R.T. Sound Department

Paul James Prendergast and Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

Kate Hamill and Shana Cooper

Keshav Moodliar and Andrus Nichols

Keshav Moodliar and Chris Thorn

Wayne T. Carr, Andrus Nichols, and Jason O'Connel

Members of the company at the Opening Night performance

Kate Hamill and Shana Cooper

Diane Paulus

Kate Hamill

Members of the company





