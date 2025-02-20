Photos: THE ODYSSEY Celebrates Opening Night at American Repertory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from inside the opening night of The Odyssey at American Repertory Theater.

From the Cyclops to the Sirens, experience cultural touchstone’s legendary adventures like never before. Acclaimed writer and adaptor Kate Hamill turns a contemporary lens on Homer’s epic, asking how we can embrace healing and forgiveness in order to end cycles of violence and revenge.

Wayne T. Carr and Andrus Nichols lead the cast as Odysseus and Penelope, respectively. They are joined by Carlo Albaìn (Telemachus/Nausithous/Hector), Abigail Baird (Puppeteer), Benjamin Bonenfant (Elpenor/Achilles/Suitor), Alejandra Escalante (Woman 1/Nausicaa), Kate Hamill (Woman 2/Circe), Nike Imoru (Woman 3/Madam/Melantho/Anticlea/Andromache), Keshav Moodliar (Amphinomous/Antinous), Jason O’Connell (Polites/Polyphemus/Ajax/Suitor), and Chris Thorn (Eurylochus/Agamemnon/Suitor). Ben Cherry, Kristian Espiritu, Alexandria King, and Rodney Witherspoon II are understudies.

Terence Orleans Alexander is the production stage manager. Emma Nafz is the assistant stage manager. Molly Bercutt and Ross Gray are the production assistants. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Karyn Casl, CSA.

Hamill is joined on the creative team by Princess Grace Award winner Shana Cooper (director), Sibyl Wickersheimer (scenic design), An-Lin Dauber (costume design), Obie Award winner Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting and projection design), Paul James Prendergast (sound design and music composition), Rachel Padula-Shufelt (hair, wig, and make-up designer), Kate Brehm (puppetry director and designer), and Stephanie Martinez (movement director). Ted Hewlett is the fight director and Kayleigh Kane is the intimacy coordinator.

Taylor Yocum is the associate movement director, Kyle J. Artone is the associate costume designer, Jessica Elliott is the associate lighting designer, and Matt Tennie is the associate projection designer.

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Odyssey. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios and Maggie Hall

