Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BECOMING A MAN at A.R.T.

Becoming a Man begins performances at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge on Friday, February 16, 2024.
Experience the world premiere play about one man’s gender transition amid a pivotal political moment in America. From acclaimed memoirist P. Carl and Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus, Becoming a Man is a story about the courage—and the community—we need to become ourselves.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
For fifty years, Carl lived as a girl and then a queer woman, building a career and a loving marriage while waiting to realize himself in full. When he decides to affirm his gender, his transition puts everything—family, career, friendships—at stake. “This moving narrative illuminates the joy, courage, necessity, and risk-taking of his gender transition” (Kirkus), and poses the question: When we change, can the people we love come with us?
Petey Gibson (he/him) leads the A.R.T. production as Carl, with Justiin Davis (he/him) as Eddie and other roles, Elena Hurst (she/her, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 at A.R.T.) as Lynette, Christopher Liam Moore (he/him, All the Way and The King Stag at A.R.T.) as Carl’s Father and other roles, Stacey Raymond (they/any) as Polly, Susan Rome (she/they) as Carl’s Mother and other roles, and Cody Sloan (he/him) as Nathan and other roles.
The Becoming a Man creative team includes Playwright / Co-Director P. Carl (he/him), Co-Director Diane Paulus (she/her), Scenic Designer Emmie Finckel (they/them), Costume Designer Qween Jean (any pronouns, Macbeth In Stride and What to Send Up When It Goes Down at A.R.T.), Lighting Designer Cha See (any pronouns, What to Send Up When It Goes Down at A.R.T.), Sound Designer and Composer Paul James Prendergast (Behind the Scenes: The Odyssey and All the Way at A.R.T), and Projection Designer Brittany Bland. Lyam B. Gabel(they/he) is the associate director. Genevieve Kersh (she/her, 1776 at A.R.T.) is the production stage manager; Rachel Zucker (they/them) is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA (he/him, Real Women Have Curves and Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992at A.R.T.).
More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/BecomingAMan.
Photo credit: Ken Yotsukura Photography
Set designs
The company
Members of the company and staff
Diane Paulus and P. Carl (right) address the company and staff
Members of the company and staff
The scenic model
Petey Gibson and Elena Hurst
Cody Sloan, Justiin Davis, Lou Williams, Susan Rome and Diane Paulus
Diane Paulus and Qween Jean addressing the company
P. Carl and Emma Watt
Christopher Liam Moore and Susan Rome
