Photos: Barrington Stage Company Raises $535K at Bon Voyage, Julie! Gala

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, announces that Gala 2022: Bon Voyage, Julie!, in celebration of BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd raised over $237K for BSC's Education and Community Engagement Programming.

Barrington Stage Board President Marita Glodt welcomed the SRO audience following a rain delay. Bon Voyage, Julie! Gala was sponsored by Carole and Dan Burack and Mary Ann and Bruno Quinson, the Gala was Chaired by Debra Miersma, with Dan Matheiu and Thomas Potter and Laurie Schwartz, Co-Chairs. 400 guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres by noted caterer Bobby Perino and MAX Ultimate Food in a large beautifully decorated tent by Classical Tents erected just across from the Boyd-Quinson Stage on Union Street.

Among the guests were Former MA Governor Deval Patrick, State Senator Adam Hinds, Pittsfield State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, State Representative Paul Mark, State Representative Lindsay N. Sabadosa, Former Pittsfield Mayor James Ruberto, Hotel on North's David Tierney, BSC Board Members and Board Emeritus, Broadway's Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress, Jeff McCarthy, the Transport Group's Jack Cummings III and choreographers Robert LaFosse and Nicholas Garr.

After the cocktail party, guests were ushered to the Boyd-Quinson Stage where a celebration honoring Julianne Boyd was presented with introductions and performances by Mark St. Germain, Debra Jo Rupp, Christopher Innvar, the 2022 MTC Conservatory, Mark H. Dold, Robert Zukerman, Peggy Pharr Wilson, Jeff McCarthy, Alan H. Green, Leslie Kritzer-Rodriguez, Vadim Feichtner, Elizabeth Stanley and Alysha Umphress.

Produced by Branden Huldeen and Directed/Music Directed by Darren R. Cohen. Gala 2022 Sponsors include Berkshire Mountain Distillers, Classical Tents, Max Ultimate Food, Chocolate Springs, Big Elm, Nejaime's Wine Cellars, Susan Miller Smith Boutique Events & Flowers, Ward's and Wine & Spirits Magazine. The Gala raised $535K; including over $237K for BSC's Education and Community Engagement Programming.

BSC's award-winning education programming gives area youth an outlet to express themselves, develop conflict resolution skills and create a supportive community. Barrington Stage's commitment to Community Engagement works to give our local community a place to gather and express their creativity, while making our artistic programming accessible and relevant. Paddles Up at the Gala raises funds in support of BSC's Education and Community Engagement programming