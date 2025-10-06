Photos: 300 PAINTINGS at Farkas Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



300 Paintings is playing now at Farkas Hall, 12 Holyoke St, Cambridge, through October 25, 2025. Check out photos of the production.

Sometimes a breakdown coincides with the biggest breakthrough. In 2021, Aussie comedian Sam Kissajukian quit stand-up, rented an abandoned cake factory, and became a painter. Over the course of what turned out to be a six-month manic episode, he created three hundred large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental state through the process. In his Drama Desk Award-nominated solo performance, Kissajukian brings audiences on a hilarious and wildly original rollercoaster ride exploring the ties between art, mental health, and creativity.

Tickets from $43 including fees are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/300Paintings. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. The performance on Wednesday, October 15 at 7:30PM will be ASL Interpreted.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva