Photos: 300 PAINTINGS at Farkas Hall

Running through October 25, 2025.
300 Paintings is playing now at Farkas Hall, 12 Holyoke St, Cambridge, through October 25, 2025.
Sometimes a breakdown coincides with the biggest breakthrough. In 2021, Aussie comedian Sam Kissajukian quit stand-up, rented an abandoned cake factory, and became a painter. Over the course of what turned out to be a six-month manic episode, he created three hundred large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental state through the process. In his Drama Desk Award-nominated solo performance, Kissajukian brings audiences on a hilarious and wildly original rollercoaster ride exploring the ties between art, mental health, and creativity.
Tickets from $43 including fees are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/300Paintings. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. The performance on Wednesday, October 15 at 7:30PM will be ASL Interpreted.
