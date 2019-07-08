Photo Coverage: Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch Bring Cast Party To Barrington Stage Co.

Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch, which is a New York City institution and sought after attraction at important cabaret venues nationwide wowed the audience at Mr. Finn's Cabaret at Barrington Stage Co. last night. Mr. (William) Finn himself was present for the always funny and sophisticated show biz banter that is the hallmark of any Cast Party when Caruso and Stritch bring their music and comedy to what is arguably the most famous "Open Mic" in the entertainment world.

Of course what also makes it a special show is the vast divergence of Broadway and local talent that Jim puts on the evening's entertainment list. There is never any rehearsal for Cast Party but no matter how complicated the music the performers put in front of Mr. Stritch they wind up getting a world class arrangement on the spot.

Barrington Stage Co. has some of the most talented and gifted actor/singers in it's theaters and on campus during any given week and performing in last night's show were:

Farah Alvin, Noah Eisenberg, Chloe Savit, Pierre Mballa, Julia Ty Goldberg, Matt Cusson, Alan Cambell, Rabbi Deborah Zecher, Carolyn Bloom, Stephen Sorokoff, George Wendt, and Mara Davi, who is currently appearing in BSC's production of Into The Woods.

Jason Robert Brown who will be in concert tonight at Barrington wasn't on Jim's list but some of his music sure was. Cast Party has come to BSC and based upon audience reaction at its premier at Mr. Finn's Cabaret something tells me the party is going to continue.

Billy Stritch & Trio will be appearing in Mr. Finn's Cabaret Aug 11 & 12

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



