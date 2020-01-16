PASS OVER Extended To February 2 At Speakeasy Stage

SpeakEasy Stage Company and the Front Porch Arts Collective are pleased to announce that they have added five more performances to the run of their co-production of Antoinette Nwandu's award-winning play Pass Over. The show will now play one more week through Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The entire original cast - Kadahj Bennett, Hubens "Bobby" Cius, and Lewis D. Wheeler - will continue with the show through the extension week.

The added performances are Thursday, Jan. 30 - 7:30PM, Friday, Jan. 31 - 8PM, Saturday, Feb. 1 - 4 & 8PM, and Sunday, Feb. 2 - 3PM.

The new block of seats for these additional performances will go on sale Thursday, January 16, 2020 at noon.

Run time is one hour, thirty minutes with no intermission.

A provocative and chilling mash-up of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga, PASS OVER tells the story of Moses and Kitch, two young Black men looking for ways to pass the time while hanging out on their local street corner. Crafting everyday profanity into poetic and humorous riffs, the friends share their dreams of deliverance, until an ominous stranger enters and changes their world forever. Bold, thrilling, and breathtakingly theatrical, PASS OVER unflinchingly exposes the lives of generations of young Black men who dream of a promised land they have yet to find.

Content advisory: PASS OVER contains depictions of anti-Black racism, police harassment and brutality, gunshots, strong language, and frequent use of the n-word (both as an expression between two black friends and as a racial epithet used by a white person).

The design team is Baron E. Pugh (Scenic); Chelsea Kerl (Costumes); Kathy A. Perkins (Lighting); and Anna Drummond (Sound), and Brandon G. Green (Fight Choreographer). The Production Stage Manager is John Meredith.

PASS OVER will now run through Sunday, Feb. 2 in the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St. in Boston's South End.

Ticket prices start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and persons age 25 and under. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to call the box office at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You