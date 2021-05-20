OCEAN OF RIVERS Free Event Announced In Ipswich This Saturday



Fort Point Theatre Channel presents Ocean of Rivers, Saturday, May 22.

Transformations, Migratins, Interconnections. Artistic collaborations aim to renew connections with nature.



Ipswich Riverwalk and Performance

Saturday May 22, 2021



The evening begins with a procession along the Riverwalk to encounter a series of installations that artists created, improvising in response to specific sites and environments. The walk leads to the Ipswich Mills Dam and a dance-music-projection-installation performance.



The walk will start at 7 pm at the Ipswich Boat Launch.

The performance starts at 8 pm on the Ipswich Riverwalk, on the terrace next to the pedestrian bridge at the Ipswich Mills Dam.

The performance site is accessible from the parking lot on Union Street, just south of the intersection on Market Street.

Rain date is Sunday, May 23, 2021. Please check Fort Point Theatre Channel website for rain update.



With live participatory performances and workshops on hold this past year, we deepened our artistic exploration of the interconnections of humans and nature, habits and habitats, in light of recent events. This time has brought opportunities to broaden the participation of diverse artists, and bring the work to a larger audience, in and beyond Essex, Suffolk, and Norfolk counties. New research finds that migratory freshwater fish populations have declined 76 percent on average since 1970. How is so large a change unnoticed, how do we make it visible?