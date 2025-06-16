Nicole Travolta, Howie Day and More to Perform At The Spire Center For Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed three new shows. For one-night-only, actress and comedian Nicole Travolta takes center stage for her off-Broadway show “Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright" on August 3. Award-winning singer-songwriter Howie Day plays on August 24 and comedians Steve Bjork & Mark Scalia perform on September 19. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 21 at 6:00 a.m.

Nicole Travolta will perform her uproarious and unfiltered solo show about how she got herself out of debt through the surprisingly strange world of Hollywood spray tanning. With razor-sharp impressions (Jennifer Coolidge, Carrie Bradshaw, Drew Barrymore, and more), Nicole peels back the layers of identity, celebrity, and shame as she attempts to outrun her famous last name—and her credit score—one client at a time. This is the only chance to see the show before it hits the New York stage in an expanded Off-Broadway run at the Soho Playhouse in December. Come laugh, cringe, and relate—Doing Alright is doing way more than alright.

Howie Day's emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. He wrote, financed, and released his first effort, Australia, which was named Best Debut Album at the 2001 Boston Music Awards. Day began experimenting with effects pedals and loop-sampling techniques as he performed, layering live percussion with vocal harmonies and guitar parts to become a veritable one-man band. After signing with Epic Records, Day released his major-label debut, Stop All The World Now, and hit the road to support it. Since the release of this groundbreaking album 20 years ago, featuring 4x platinum single "Collide", Day continues to astound audiences with his everlasting music.

Stephen Bjork is long time a Boston headliner, who has performed in Las Vegas, as well as the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Hilarities in Orlando, FL and Cleveland, OH, TSM Comedy Club in Louisville, KY, Crackers in Indianapolis, IN, Penguins in Cedar Rapids, IA, and many others as well as being a New England favorite. Bjork reflects on childhood occurrences, being a new father, and everyday life that receive the Bjork twist. Mark Scalia is a New England headliner who has performed throughout the United States and Canada including an invited performer to The Boston International Comedy Festival, Seattle International Comedy Festival, and the New Orleans Comedy Festival. Scalia is a regular at the top Boston comedy clubs such as Nick's and the Comedy Connection as well as The Comic Strip in New York, the Laff Spot in Houston, and the Comedy Nest in Montreal.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Cara Brindisi on June 19, Jorma Kaukonen on June 20, Stanley Jordan on June 21, A Swingin' Affair on June 22, Les Sampou on June 26, Floydian Trip on June 27, and The Fat City Band on June 28.

