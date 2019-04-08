Newton's New Philharmonia Presents Quintessentially American

Newton's New Philharmonia Orchestra, led by Associate Conductor Jorge Soto, will present Quintessentially American, its second family concert of the 2018 19 season. A program inspired by Leonard Bernstein's Young Person's Concert, the concert will take place Sunday, April 28th at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon Street in Newton Centre. Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 students, and may be purchased online at www.newphil.org.

Across the globe, cultural organizations are taking part in Leonard Bernstein at 100 , a 2-year celebration of the iconic composer, conductor and educator's life and career. The New Philharmonia will celebrate Bernstein's excitement and joy of classical music with the help of several young artists.

The New Philharmonia will be joined onstage by student ensembles from the Boston String Academy to perform Gipsy Overture, colorful tangos and music from Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite .

Bernstein's considered his 14-year series of Young People's Concerts with the New York Philharmonic as one his greatest accomplishments , said Adrienne Hartzell, executive director of the New Philharmonia. One aspect of these programs was the introduction of new, young and exciting artists. New Philharmonia is delighted to present in our program two highly talented ensembles from Boston String Academy.

Soto will also lead the New Philharmonia in performing excerpts from Anton n Dvo k's New World Symphony and Bernstein's colorful Divertimento, a piece commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 1990 that includes the fun and fanciful movements Turkey Trot, and March: The BSO Forever .

During the concert, the New Philharmonia will ask patrons to support Ventanas, a charitable foundation that helps children with cancer in Venezuela. The New Philharmonia has a strong connection to Venezuela. Associate Conductor Jorge Soto, and Musical Director Francisco Noya of the New Philharmonia, and Marilisa and Mariesther Alvarez, founders of the Boston String Academy, were all born and raised in Venezuela.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Newton Cultural Alliance, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

Quintessentially American will be held on Sunday, April 28 at 3 p.m. in the historic First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon Street in Newton Centre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students and are available at www.newphil.org or by calling 617-527-9717.





