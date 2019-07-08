New Repertory Theatre To Present Open Captioned Performances

New Repertory Theatre, the professional theatre company in residence at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, is proud to announce one Open Captioned performance at each of their six productions in the 2019-2020 season. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by Theatre Development Fund (TDF). This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

''We are delighted to be able to offer Open Captioning at each of our upcoming productions'' says incoming Artistic Director, Michael J. Bobbitt. ''It is central to New Rep's mission to make the theatre we produce as accessible as possible, so that all may enjoy it. With the generous support from TDF, we are now pleased to provide New Rep audience members who have limited hearing the opportunity to experience our work fully through this technology.''

"New Rep has been long committed to providing accessibility services to our performances," continues New Rep's Managing Director, Harriet Sheets. "We understand that hearing and visual limitations affect many of our subscribers and newer audience members alike. In the past, we've been able to offer ASL interpretation and audio-described performances with support from other organizations, in addition to the permanent T-Coil LOOP system in our MainStage Theater. We are deeply grateful to TDF for supporting us in our efforts to make our work accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

New Rep received the 2016 Excellence in Accessibility Planning Award from the Boston Chapters of the Hearing Loss Association of America and Association of Late Deafened Adults for its commitment to providing hearing assistive performances.

In recognition of additional financial costs experienced by individuals with hearing loss, New Rep is pleased to offer discounted tickets for those who require Open Captioned services.





