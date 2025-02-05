New England Conservatory Unveils Spring Performances

The Contemporary Musical Arts department will present a concert titled What Does Earth Need? A Call to Action (February 25) and more.
In February, New England Conservatory’s pathbreaking Contemporary Musical Arts department will present a concert titled What Does Earth Need? A Call to Action (February 25). The event explores the relationship musical artists have with the world. And, while the focus of the CMA concert is specific to climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental justice, the larger question of what Earth needs is answered in part by musicians and the artistry with which they communicate ideas and inspire audiences toward their better selves.
Among the most awe-inspiring artists in the NEC community are the musicians in the Conservatory’s Institute for Concert Artists and Professional Programs. The spring season of NEC’s Concert Artists Series, which showcases those singular talents, opened anew in January with a captivating performance by violinist and NEC Concert Artist Joshua Brown ’22, ’24 MM, ’26 AD. The Concert Artists Series continues with performances by Trio Eris, NEC’s Piano Trio in Residence (March 13), soprano Josie Larsen ’23 MM, ’25 AD (March 30), and pianists Yutong Sun ’19, ’21 MM, ’22 GD, ’25 AD (March 14), Changyong Shin ’25 AD (March 15), and Evren Ozel ’21, ’23 MM, ’25 AD (April 28). The series also includes a concert featuring all of NEC’s extraordinary Concert Artists together on one stage (March 25).
As the Conservatory looks to the artistry of this remarkable next generation, it also looks back on the momentous contributions of those who have carved pathways not just on the concert stage but to the heart of our diverse culture and our understanding of ourselves and one another. In March, NEC’s Black Student Union and Castle of Our Skins, an organization founded by pioneering NEC alumni, celebrates Black History Month and the legacy of NEC alumna Coretta Scott King ’51, ’71 Hon. DM (March 8) who famously met her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in 1952 on the steps of Jordan Hall. Three-quarters of a century after that fateful meeting, Castle of Our Skins fosters cultural understanding here in our community and beyond. In February, during Black History Month, NEC presents a West African Art Music Festival (February 12–14) celebrating the rich history and deep influence of music from that part of the world.
Also celebrating cultural connections during the spring semester, NEC’s Jazz Studies department and Intercultural Institute present Zildjians, Atlantic Records and Jazz: The Legacy of Istanbul in America (February 27). The culmination of multiple events honoring the legacy of Istanbul in America, the concert features faculty drummer Nasheet Waits, esteemed saxophonist Sam Newsome, a mehter band — Ottoman Janissary/military band — including faculty and students led by faculty member Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, and the NEC Jazz Orchestra led by Ken Schaphorst. In addition to a new work by Sanlıkol that combines the mehter band and jazz orchestra, this compelling concert also celebrates, in a nod to the memory of the label’s founder Ahmet Ertegun, classic jazz tunes from the Atlantic Records catalog, including tunes by John Coltrane, Ray Charles, Jimmy Giuffre, and Grammy Award-winning Turkish-American producer Arif Mardin.
The spring season at NEC also celebrates traditions that have long brought the community together, including the 40th year of First Mondays (March 3, April 7, May 5), the chamber music series curated by renowned cellist and NEC faculty member Laurence Lesser. A three-part series celebrating the music of Fauré and His Students (February 4 & 23, March 4) showcases NEC’s revered Piano Department.
These and many more events — opera, chamber music, orchestral performances, faculty and student recitals, new music programs, residencies, and master classes with some of the most distinguished artists and pedagogues of our time — showcase the breadth of artistry that lives and is fostered at NEC.
Questions about what the Earth needs abound. What the NEC community offers in spirited response to such questions are the hope and possibility of inspiration, and the muscle of art and music. Join NEC in its concert venues to experience the sublimity of thoughtful, world-class performances by the leading artists of today and tomorrow.
NEC Opera: Mozart’s Così fan tutte
Wednesday, February 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Faculty Recital: Meng-Chieh Liu, Piano
Thursday, February 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Master class with Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham
Friday, February 7 | 2:00 | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre
NEC Jazz Composers’ Workshop Orchestra Residency Concert with Tim Berne
Tuesday, February 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
West African Art Music Festival
A celebration of the rich history and influence of West African Art Music featuring discussions, demonstrations, and performances by artists, scholars, and students, curated by NEC Music Theory faculty member Felicia Sandler.
Wednesday, February 12–Friday, February 14 | Various Times & Venues
NEC Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds + Andrew McMahan, William Drury
Thursday, February 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Piano Department: Fauré and His Students, Part Two
Sunday, February 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
What Does Earth Need? A Call to Action
Tuesday, February 25 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Arthur Berger Memorial Concert
Wednesday, February 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Zildjians, Atlantic Records and Jazz: The Legacy of Istanbul in America Concert
NEC's Jazz Studies Department and Intercultural Institute present a series of events, including a workshop, presentations, and a panel discussion, culminating in a unique concert featuring a mehter (“Ottoman Military/Janissary”) band and the NEC Jazz Orchestra.
Thursday, February 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Sam Newsome Master Class
Thursday, February 27 | 1 :30 p.m. | Eben Jordan Ensemble Room
Piano Seminar: Wei-Yi Yang
Friday, February 28 | 10 a.m. | Keller Room
Tuesday Night New Music
Friday, February 28 | 8:00 p.m. | Burnes Hall
First Monday at Jordan Hall
Monday, March 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Piano Department: Fauré and His Students, Part Three
Tuesday, March 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Symphony + Hugh Wolff, Timothy Ren ’25 MM: Wagner, Debussy, Kerr, Elgar
Wednesday, March 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Symphonic Choir and Chamber Singers + Erica J. Washburn: Voices of NEC – One Heart
Thursday, March 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Perkin Opera Scenes
Thursday, March 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre
Black Student Union & Castle of Our Skins
Sunday, March 8 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Faculty Recital: Rachel Childers, French horn
Sunday, March 9 | 12:00 p.m. | Burnes Hall
Nima Janmohammadi and David Ianni Joint Faculty Recital
Monday, March 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Tuesday Night New Music
Tuesday, March 11 | 8:00 p.m. | Brown Hall
NEC New Music Ensemble + Jacob Joyce
Wednesday, March 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Recital: Trio Eris, NEC’s Piano Trio in Residence
Concert Artists Series
Thursday, March 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Recital: NEC Concert Artist Yutong Sun ’25 AD, Piano
Concert Artists Series
Friday, March 14 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Recital: NEC Concert Artist Changyong Shin ’25 AD, Piano
Concert Artists Series
Saturday, March 15 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Faculty Recital: Kenneth Radnofsky, Saxophone
Monday, March 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Institute for Concert Artists Showcase
Concert Artists Series
Tuesday, March 25 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Faculty Recital: Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol
Wednesday, March 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Composers’ Series: DMA Composer Showcase
Thursday, March 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Connections Chamber Music
Thursday, March 27 | 8 p.m. | Burnes Hall
NEC Saxophone Ensemble
Thursday, March 27 | 8:00 p.m. | Pierce Hall
Recital: NEC Concert Artist Josie Larsen ’25 AD, Soprano
Concert Artists Series
Sunday, March 30 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall
CMA Honors Ensemble
Monday, March 31 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio Master Class
Tuesday, April 1 | 2 p.m. | Eben Jordan Ensemble Room
NEC Lab Orchestra + Graduate Student Conductors
Tuesday, April 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Brown Hall
NEC Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds + Kevin Holzman, William Drury
Tuesday, April 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Baroque Orchestra
Wednesday, April 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble: Hear Your Story (Jazz)
Thursday, April 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Eblis Álvarez Master Class
Friday, April 4 | 10 a.m.-noon | Pierce Hall
Brass Bash + Andrew McCandless
Sunday, April 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
First Monday at Jordan Hall
Monday, April 7 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble: String Quartet
Tuesday, April 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Tuesday Night New Music
Tuesday, April 8 | 8:00 p.m. | Williams Hall
NEC Chamber Orchestra
Wednesday, April 9 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble: String Quartet
Saturday, April 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Marion Rubin Berman ’31 Piano Honors Concert
Sunday, April 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble: String Quartet
Monday, April 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Faculty Recital: Joseph Bozich
Tuesday, April 15 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Philharmonia and Symphonic Choir + Hugh Wolff: Brahms Requiem
Wednesday, April 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Opera: L'incoronazione di Poppea
Wednesday, April 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre
NEC Jazz Orchestra with Maria Schneider
Thursday, April 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Connections Chamber Music
Thursday, April 17 | 8:00 p.m. | Burnes Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble: Piano Quartet
Saturday, April 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Faculty Recital: Stephen Drury, Piano
Sunday, April 20 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Chamber Music Gala
Monday, April 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Jazz Composers’ Workshop Orchestra
Tuesday, April 22 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Symphony + David Loebel, Jherrard Hardeman ’25 GD
Wednesday, April 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Chamber Singers + Erica J. Washburn
Thursday, April 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Gala
Saturday, April 26 | 7 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Recital: NEC Concert Artist Evren Ozel ’25 AD, Piano
Concert Artists Series
Monday, April 28 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Chirp: NEC's Music Technology Showcases
Monday, April 28 - May 4 | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre
NEC Contemporary Musical Arts Department
Tuesday, April 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Artist Discussion with Marc Ribot
Tuesday, April 29 | noon | Eben Jordan Ensemble Room
Visionaries and Eccentrics: Ives’ Problem Children
Tuesday, April 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Philharmonia + Hugh Wolff: Tan Dun, Dvořák, Stravinsky
Wednesday, April 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble: Woodwind Quintet
Sunday, May 4 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall
First Monday at Jordan Hall
Monday, May 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Tuesday Night New Music
Tuesday, May 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
NEC Honors Ensemble
Wednesday, May 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
Commencement Concert
Saturday, May 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall
