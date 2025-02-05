New England Conservatory Unveils Spring Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In February, New England Conservatory’s pathbreaking Contemporary Musical Arts department will present a concert titled What Does Earth Need? A Call to Action (February 25). The event explores the relationship musical artists have with the world. And, while the focus of the CMA concert is specific to climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental justice, the larger question of what Earth needs is answered in part by musicians and the artistry with which they communicate ideas and inspire audiences toward their better selves.



Among the most awe-inspiring artists in the NEC community are the musicians in the Conservatory’s Institute for Concert Artists and Professional Programs. The spring season of NEC’s Concert Artists Series, which showcases those singular talents, opened anew in January with a captivating performance by violinist and NEC Concert Artist Joshua Brown ’22, ’24 MM, ’26 AD. The Concert Artists Series continues with performances by Trio Eris, NEC’s Piano Trio in Residence (March 13), soprano Josie Larsen ’23 MM, ’25 AD (March 30), and pianists Yutong Sun ’19, ’21 MM, ’22 GD, ’25 AD (March 14), Changyong Shin ’25 AD (March 15), and Evren Ozel ’21, ’23 MM, ’25 AD (April 28). The series also includes a concert featuring all of NEC’s extraordinary Concert Artists together on one stage (March 25).



As the Conservatory looks to the artistry of this remarkable next generation, it also looks back on the momentous contributions of those who have carved pathways not just on the concert stage but to the heart of our diverse culture and our understanding of ourselves and one another. In March, NEC’s Black Student Union and Castle of Our Skins, an organization founded by pioneering NEC alumni, celebrates Black History Month and the legacy of NEC alumna Coretta Scott King ’51, ’71 Hon. DM (March 8) who famously met her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in 1952 on the steps of Jordan Hall. Three-quarters of a century after that fateful meeting, Castle of Our Skins fosters cultural understanding here in our community and beyond. In February, during Black History Month, NEC presents a West African Art Music Festival (February 12–14) celebrating the rich history and deep influence of music from that part of the world.



Also celebrating cultural connections during the spring semester, NEC’s Jazz Studies department and Intercultural Institute present Zildjians, Atlantic Records and Jazz: The Legacy of Istanbul in America (February 27). The culmination of multiple events honoring the legacy of Istanbul in America, the concert features faculty drummer Nasheet Waits, esteemed saxophonist Sam Newsome, a mehter band — Ottoman Janissary/military band — including faculty and students led by faculty member Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, and the NEC Jazz Orchestra led by Ken Schaphorst. In addition to a new work by Sanlıkol that combines the mehter band and jazz orchestra, this compelling concert also celebrates, in a nod to the memory of the label’s founder Ahmet Ertegun, classic jazz tunes from the Atlantic Records catalog, including tunes by John Coltrane, Ray Charles, Jimmy Giuffre, and Grammy Award-winning Turkish-American producer Arif Mardin.



The spring season at NEC also celebrates traditions that have long brought the community together, including the 40th year of First Mondays (March 3, April 7, May 5), the chamber music series curated by renowned cellist and NEC faculty member Laurence Lesser. A three-part series celebrating the music of Fauré and His Students (February 4 & 23, March 4) showcases NEC’s revered Piano Department.



These and many more events — opera, chamber music, orchestral performances, faculty and student recitals, new music programs, residencies, and master classes with some of the most distinguished artists and pedagogues of our time — showcase the breadth of artistry that lives and is fostered at NEC.



Questions about what the Earth needs abound. What the NEC community offers in spirited response to such questions are the hope and possibility of inspiration, and the muscle of art and music. Join NEC in its concert venues to experience the sublimity of thoughtful, world-class performances by the leading artists of today and tomorrow.



PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE



NEC Opera: Mozart’s Così fan tutte

Wednesday, February 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Faculty Recital: Meng-Chieh Liu, Piano

Thursday, February 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Master class with Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham

Friday, February 7 | 2:00 | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre



NEC Jazz Composers’ Workshop Orchestra Residency Concert with Tim Berne

Tuesday, February 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



West African Art Music Festival

A celebration of the rich history and influence of West African Art Music featuring discussions, demonstrations, and performances by artists, scholars, and students, curated by NEC Music Theory faculty member Felicia Sandler.

Wednesday, February 12–Friday, February 14 | Various Times & Venues



NEC Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds + Andrew McMahan, William Drury

Thursday, February 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



NEC Piano Department: Fauré and His Students, Part Two

Sunday, February 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



What Does Earth Need? A Call to Action

Tuesday, February 25 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Arthur Berger Memorial Concert

Wednesday, February 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Zildjians, Atlantic Records and Jazz: The Legacy of Istanbul in America Concert

NEC's Jazz Studies Department and Intercultural Institute present a series of events, including a workshop, presentations, and a panel discussion, culminating in a unique concert featuring a mehter (“Ottoman Military/Janissary”) band and the NEC Jazz Orchestra.

Thursday, February 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Sam Newsome Master Class

Thursday, February 27 | 1 :30 p.m. | Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Piano Seminar: Wei-Yi Yang

Friday, February 28 | 10 a.m. | Keller Room



Tuesday Night New Music

Friday, February 28 | 8:00 p.m. | Burnes Hall



First Monday at Jordan Hall

Monday, March 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



NEC Piano Department: Fauré and His Students, Part Three

Tuesday, March 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



NEC Symphony + Hugh Wolff, Timothy Ren ’25 MM: Wagner, Debussy, Kerr, Elgar

Wednesday, March 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



NEC Symphonic Choir and Chamber Singers + Erica J. Washburn: Voices of NEC – One Heart

Thursday, March 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Perkin Opera Scenes

Thursday, March 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre



Black Student Union & Castle of Our Skins

Sunday, March 8 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Faculty Recital: Rachel Childers, French horn

Sunday, March 9 | 12:00 p.m. | Burnes Hall



Nima Janmohammadi and David Ianni Joint Faculty Recital

Monday, March 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Tuesday Night New Music

Tuesday, March 11 | 8:00 p.m. | Brown Hall

NEC New Music Ensemble + Jacob Joyce

Wednesday, March 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Recital: Trio Eris, NEC’s Piano Trio in Residence

Concert Artists Series

Thursday, March 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Recital: NEC Concert Artist Yutong Sun ’25 AD, Piano

Concert Artists Series

Friday, March 14 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Recital: NEC Concert Artist Changyong Shin ’25 AD, Piano

Concert Artists Series

Saturday, March 15 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Faculty Recital: Kenneth Radnofsky, Saxophone

Monday, March 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Institute for Concert Artists Showcase

Concert Artists Series

Tuesday, March 25 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Faculty Recital: Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol

Wednesday, March 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Composers’ Series: DMA Composer Showcase

Thursday, March 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Connections Chamber Music

Thursday, March 27 | 8 p.m. | Burnes Hall

NEC Saxophone Ensemble

Thursday, March 27 | 8:00 p.m. | Pierce Hall

Recital: NEC Concert Artist Josie Larsen ’25 AD, Soprano

Concert Artists Series

Sunday, March 30 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall

CMA Honors Ensemble

Monday, March 31 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio Master Class

Tuesday, April 1 | 2 p.m. | Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

NEC Lab Orchestra + Graduate Student Conductors

Tuesday, April 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Brown Hall

NEC Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds + Kevin Holzman, William Drury

Tuesday, April 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



NEC Baroque Orchestra

Wednesday, April 2 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble: Hear Your Story (Jazz)

Thursday, April 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Eblis Álvarez Master Class

Friday, April 4 | 10 a.m.-noon | Pierce Hall

Brass Bash + Andrew McCandless

Sunday, April 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



First Monday at Jordan Hall

Monday, April 7 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble: String Quartet

Tuesday, April 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Tuesday Night New Music

Tuesday, April 8 | 8:00 p.m. | Williams Hall

NEC Chamber Orchestra

Wednesday, April 9 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble: String Quartet

Saturday, April 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Marion Rubin Berman ’31 Piano Honors Concert

Sunday, April 13 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble: String Quartet

Monday, April 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Faculty Recital: Joseph Bozich

Tuesday, April 15 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Philharmonia and Symphonic Choir + Hugh Wolff: Brahms Requiem

Wednesday, April 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Opera: L'incoronazione di Poppea

Wednesday, April 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre



NEC Jazz Orchestra with Maria Schneider

Thursday, April 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Connections Chamber Music

Thursday, April 17 | 8:00 p.m. | Burnes Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble: Piano Quartet

Saturday, April 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Faculty Recital: Stephen Drury, Piano

Sunday, April 20 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Chamber Music Gala

Monday, April 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



NEC Jazz Composers’ Workshop Orchestra

Tuesday, April 22 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Symphony + David Loebel, Jherrard Hardeman ’25 GD

Wednesday, April 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Chamber Singers + Erica J. Washburn

Thursday, April 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Gala

Saturday, April 26 | 7 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Recital: NEC Concert Artist Evren Ozel ’25 AD, Piano

Concert Artists Series

Monday, April 28 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Chirp: NEC's Music Technology Showcases

Monday, April 28 - May 4 | Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre

NEC Contemporary Musical Arts Department

Tuesday, April 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall



Artist Discussion with Marc Ribot

Tuesday, April 29 | noon | Eben Jordan Ensemble Room

Visionaries and Eccentrics: Ives’ Problem Children

Tuesday, April 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Philharmonia + Hugh Wolff: Tan Dun, Dvořák, Stravinsky

Wednesday, April 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble: Woodwind Quintet

Sunday, May 4 | 8:00 p.m. | Jordan Hall

First Monday at Jordan Hall

Monday, May 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Tuesday Night New Music

Tuesday, May 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

NEC Honors Ensemble

Wednesday, May 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

Commencement Concert

Saturday, May 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Jordan Hall

