Museum of Science to Stream THE FUTURE STAGE

This virtual offering will stream live from the Museum of Science for registrants to enjoy at home.

COVID-19 has forced all live performance to shut down, with Broadway not expecting to reopen its stages until at least 2021, forcing artists to think outside the (black) box. Four years ago, actor and creator Brendan Andolsek Bradley serendipitously founded a lab at New York University to integrate emerging technologies into the live performing arts and spent his quarantine developing free tutorials and tricks to help his creative community get back to work.

"Edinburgh meets E3" in an incredible evening with Brendan to learn about several open source tools and discover how artists are innovating during the scientific event of our time, and witness one of the most exciting virtual performance initiatives around the country, designed to be accessible for anyone, anywhere to get back "on stage" before the pandemic ends.

This program is free, thanks to the generosity of the Lowell Institute. Please consider making a gift to support #MOSatHome and our SubSpace virtual fall season at donate.mos.org/mosathome and become a vital partner in helping us provide access to free STEM experiences online.

Brendan Andolsek Bradley is a multi-award winning character actor and creator with over 100 IMDb film and television credits and over 50 million online views, opposite some of the biggest names online.

As a scrappy storyteller, Brendan is a champion of new tools and techniques to support microbudget projects, including his upcoming A Tale Told By An Idiot, using do-it-yourself, self-taught motion capture and 3-D animation to modernize Shakespeare's Macbeth inside the world of a video game. He established his own Lab at New York University for integrating emerging technologies in live performance and supporting the next generation of multi-disciplinary storytellers. During the pandemic, Brendan began releasing free tutorials and case-studies for adopting ubiquitous streaming tools for live performance, including a customizable virtual theater that allows anyone in the world to perform for their own live, virtual audience for free.

