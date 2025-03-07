Merrimack Repertory Theatre Announces WHAT YOU ARE NOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What You Are Now by Sam Chanse, will open at Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) in Lowell on Saturday April 26 and run through May 11, 2025. This production closes MRT’s 46th season.

Set in Lowell, What You Are Now follows Pia, a passionate young researcher investigating new ideas about how to heal the mind from traumatic memories. Her interest is deeply intertwined with her family’s history, particularly the traumatic experiences her mother endured during the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. When a figure from the past shows up, urging Pia’s mother to testify about her experiences during the violence of the 1970s, unresolved histories are brought to the surface.

The play delves into the complex intersection of personal and collective memory, as Pia’s research and the resurfacing of her family’s painful past challenge her understanding of healing and identity. What You Are Now is a thrillingly insightful exploration of how trauma shapes not only the individuals who experience it but also the generations that follow. The play moves through the shifting dance between past and present, asking the audience to reflect on how our history, when reexamined, might change who we are today.

“This play’s ability to explore the complexities of who we are, who we have been, and who we might become, is why we are so excited to bring What You Are Now to our stage,” says Courtney Sale, Executive Artistic Director of Merrimack Repertory Theatre. “Sam Chanse has written a work that invites us into the emotional lives of the characters, compelling us to reflect on our own journeys. I believe this production will resonate deeply with our audiences, as it speaks to the universal truths of personal transformation and our deep need to connect.”

The production has received widespread praise. The New York Times highlighted Chanse's remarkable ability to create "a gripping examination of the individual’s quest for authenticity," noting the play’s deeply relatable exploration of self-awareness and emotional growth. Sam Chanse’s work explores the intersections of race, gender, and identity, often delving into the complexities of Asian Americanness and hybrid cultural experiences. Her plays examine deeply personal and political themes, offering powerful insights into the human experience.

What You Are Now will feature a talented ensemble cast, including Sonnie Brown, Joe Ngo, Greg Maraio, Pisay Pao, and Kalean Ung (MRT’s Letters From Home), and will be directed by Steve Cosson, Artistic Director of NYC’s The Civilians.

What You Are Now is one of the performance activities connected to Proleung Khmer (Khmer Soul): A 50-year Journey of Remembrance and Resilience

In the spring of 2025, the Khmer community and supporters across New England will come together for Proleung Khmer (Khmer Soul): A 50-year Journey of Remembrance and Resilience, a series of events commemorating one of the most profound and defining moments in Khmer history. On April 17, 1975, the Khmer Genocidal Regime of Pol Pot (1975-1979) took over Phnom Penh and other provincial cities in Cambodia. It forced the population into the countryside, leading to nearly four years of terror and trauma, during which 1.7 to 3 million Khmer people died due to overwork, starvation, disease, and execution.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Khmer refugees relocating to the United States after fleeing the regime. The Proleung Khmer series will offer opportunities for reflection, education, and remembrance, featuring storytelling, performances, and community gatherings that honor the resilience of the Khmer people. This initiative aims to keep alive the memories of those lost, while celebrating the enduring strength of the Khmer diaspora.

As part of the Proleung Khmer series MRT will include post show discussions following select performances.

Sunday April 27 at 3:30pm | Guest Facilitator Bora Chiemruom, Executive Director of Angkor Dance Troupe, Lowell’s internationally recognized Khmer Dance company, angkordance.org

Sunday May 4 at 3:30pm | Guest Facilitator TBD

Sunday May 11 at 3:30pm | Guest Facilitator Sothea Chiemruom, Executive Director of Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association (CMAA), based in Lowell CMAA is committed to improving the quality of life for Cambodian-Americans, as well as other minorities and economically disadvantage people in Lowell, cmaalowell.org

