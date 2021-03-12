Marblehead School Of Ballet Moves Forward To Hold Celebrated Summer Dance Intensives

Expand your dance skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebrated Summer Intensive Dance 2021 program.

Dancers of all levels may apply to this dance and culture gem's renowned Summer Dance Intensive program presented in a hybrid format in-studio on the North Shore of Massachusetts and online this year.



Individualized Instruction in Small Classes



The seasoned and avocational dancer will find the same personalized training in small classes in the Summer Intensive. "Our highly trained staff works with each student to assess individual dance and exercise goals. They cultivate their technical skills and enrich a dancer's understanding and appreciation of the art form. The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level. The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics and musicality," explained Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.



A limited number of in-studio spots will be available for dancers to train, with the program also offered live online for those wanting to participate from another location. Depending upon the State of Massachusetts' requirements and CDC guidelines, the program may be done entirely live online and customized to accommodate any space from a small room to the great outdoors.

Summer Dance Intensive

The program for students, ages 11 to adult, runs from July 12 through July 31. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, Acting for Dancers and more. This is followed in the third week with the program focusing on choreography. If health guidelines allow students to dance together safely in the studio and for an audience to assemble, choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on July 31. If COVID safety guidelines prohibit dancing in the studio and having an audience, pre-Pointe and Pointe will be offered instead during the third week. In place of a performance, variations would be learned.

Young Dancer's Summer Intensive

The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over, is scheduled from August 2 to August 6. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development.