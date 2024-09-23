Marblehead Ballet Studio and North Shore Ballet Company to Hold Fifth Annual Winter Coat & PJ Drive for Needy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) are holding their fifth annual drive for winter coats and pajamas to help our neighbors in need. The drive runs from October 1 through December 14.

The coats will be given to Anton's Cleaners to clean and afterward, they will be donated to Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network. New pajamas are also being collected for children, 0 to six years of age, which will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity.

"For 53 years, the Marblehead School of Ballet has been an active member of the community. We thank everyone for supporting us all these years. During the fall and winter seasons, we ask the public to think of people less fortunate by donating a gently used or new winter coat for people of all ages or new pajamas for children," said Paula K. Shiff, Director of MSB.

"The North Shore Civic Ballet wants to lessen the difficulties some families may experience at this time of year. Each year, we build upon the success of our previous drives and invite people to join us in the annual collection by donating new or gently used winter coats for people of all ages and new pajamas for children, ages 0 to six, this year," said Rosemary Grant, member, North Shore Civic Ballet board of trustees.

Help Our Neighbors: Winter Coat and Pajama Drive

The MSB and the North Shore Civic Ballet, a not-for-profit dance company providing performances and arts education to the Greater Boston community for 50 years, are holding the winter coat and pajama drive. Donations of new or gently used warm winter coats for children and adults, without broken zippers, rips, tears, or stains are welcome, and Anton’s Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network to a range of organizations, including Massachusetts Community Action Programs, Salvation Army, Women’s Lunch Place, DCF, and Catholic Charities.

The new pajamas will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts to give to children in need. This agency is one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County, working with children and families.

Bring your winter coats or pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Supporters of the drive must contact the school at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com first to arrange a date and time to drop off donations.

Comments