MRT Introduces Under 35 Discount Club

Article Pixel Oct. 24, 2019  

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) today introduced the UNDER 35 club - a new $20 ticket option for theatregoers between the ages of 18 and 34 in an effort to make live theatre more accessible to Millennials and Generation Z.

Joining the club is free and does not require a ticket purchase now or in the future. Benefits of the club include free parking, half-price beer and wine, and access to special partner deals and events. For information or to sign up, visit www.mrt.org.

The theatre's current production, Cambodian Rock Band, runs through November 10.



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bing Beverage Company (BING) of Denver, Colorado, Maker of Bing Caffeinated Juices and Bing Z Organic Kombuchas, Launching New Energy Kombuchas
  • Celebrate Philanthropy Week and the Giving Season at An Evening of Gratitude with Malin Burnham Presented by Reality Changers
  • BIG APPLE CIRCUS Partners with NYC Favorites for Elevated Food and Beverage Program
  • NY COUNTRY SWAG has Saturday Brunch Event 10/26 at The Boogie Room in NYC