MRT Introduces Under 35 Discount Club

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) today introduced the UNDER 35 club - a new $20 ticket option for theatregoers between the ages of 18 and 34 in an effort to make live theatre more accessible to Millennials and Generation Z.

Joining the club is free and does not require a ticket purchase now or in the future. Benefits of the club include free parking, half-price beer and wine, and access to special partner deals and events. For information or to sign up, visit www.mrt.org.

The theatre's current production, Cambodian Rock Band, runs through November 10.





