MRT Adjusts Dates For UNTIL THE FLOOD

The docu-drama will now be available to view from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, through May 5.

Apr. 7, 2021  

Merrimack Repertory Theatre (MRT) announces an adjustment to the viewing schedule for its upcoming video-only production, Until the Flood by Dael Orlandersmith. The docu-drama will now be available to view from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, through May 5. The theatre anticipates a slight delay in the editing process as it produces its first-ever filmed production. (It was previously scheduled to begin April 17.)

Courtney Sale, Nancy L. Donahue Artistic Director, said, "We want to deliver the highest quality experience to our audiences and ensure that this live performance on film feels as close as possible to the MRT experience."

Until the Flood by Pulitzer Prize finalist Orlandersmith is a New England premiere, available via video on demand only, and based on a series of interviews conducted by the playwright after the killing of Michael Brown by a white police officer in Ferguson, MO.

For tickets, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or visit www.mrt.org/flood. Tickets start at $29 per household. Current MRT subscribers do not need to reserve for this show; a link will be emailed prior to the viewing period. Until the Flood is sponsored by Enterprise Bank.

Based on real events, Until the Flood includes references to racism, bigotry, prejudice, and off-stage violence. The play contains strong adult content/language, including racist slurs. Recommended for ages 16 and older.

MRT will offer two pricing options: a regular Video on Demand package, which includes an introductory video and the play at $29 per household and a Video on Demand Ultimate package, which includes the introductory video, the play, and interviews with the artists at $39 per household. To reserve, visit www.mrt.org or for further information, contact the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or box_office@mrt.org. (The Box Office is not physically open during the pandemic.)


