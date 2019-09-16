Lyric Stage Offers Free Tickets Through BPL Museum Pass Program

The Lyric Stage is thrilled to offer four free tickets to all* performances of the 2019-20 season via the Boston Public Library's Museum Pass program.

*a few performances excluded

Lyric Stage Associate Artistic Director Courtney O'Connor said, "We strongly believe that art belongs to all people and we're so pleased to be part of the BPL's Museum Pass Program, which we hope will help provide access to live theatre for many members of the Boston community."

Passes must be reserved in advance online through the Boston Public Library (BPL), printed, and brought to the Lyric Stage Box Office 30 minutes prior to show time. Passes are only redeemable for the reserved performance at the Lyric Stage.

Passes can be reserved over the phone (with a library card number), in person, or using one of the BPL's computers. Information on obtaining BPL Museum Passes can be found at www.bpl.org/museum-passes/

Passes for Little Shop of Horrors, playing through October 6, are going quickly! But performances for the full season are also available now with a BPL Museum Pass.

Lyric Stage's 45th Season - 2019-20

Little Shop of Horrors, August 30 - October 6

The Thanksgiving Play, October 18 - November 10

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, November 22 - December 22

The Cake, January 10 - February 9

The Treasurer, February 21 - March 22

Fabulation or, the Re-Education of Undine, April 3 - May 3

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, May 15 - June 21

Lyric Stage

140 Clarendon Street, Copley Square

Boston, MA 02116

lyricstage.com 617.585.5678





