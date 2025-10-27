Lowell Chamber Orchestra Launches 2026 International Call For Scores

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lowell Chamber Orchestra has launched its 2026 International Call for Scores, inviting composers of all ages and nationalities to submit new works for chamber orchestra. The winning piece will be performed and professionally recorded during LCO's 2026-2027 season, with the composer receiving a $1,200 cash prize and a $300 travel stipend.

Now in its sixth year, the competition exemplifies the LCO's charitable mission: to make high-quality classical music freely accessible to all while promoting today's living composers. All LCO concerts are free to attend, ensuring that every new work premiered through the Call for Scores reaches audiences regardless of financial means.

"We believe that access and innovation go hand in hand," says Orlando Cela, Music Director of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra. "This competition helps us bring bold, diverse voices to the stage-voices that reflect our time and expand the musical conversation."

The Call welcomes submissions in all contemporary styles, with special encouragement for works engaging with themes of social justice, inclusion, or community. Submissions must be 8-40 minutes long and scored for 8-24 players drawn from LCO's instrumentation (winds, brass, percussion, harp, keyboard, and strings). Multimedia and electronic elements are also permitted.

The deadline for submission is January 25, 2026. The Full Guidelines and Submission Portal can be found here: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/2026-call-for-scores

By combining social purpose with artistic excellence, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra continues to redefine what a modern orchestra can be-one that serves both its community and the future of music. The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is Lowell's first and only professional orchestra. They provide the area with an ensemble that presents music at a very high level, of all styles and time periods, entirely free to the general population.

Now in its seventh season, the LCO has presented concerts that encompass established orchestral repertoire as well as multimedia works, stage works, lecture-presentations, and chamber music. Lowell is a gateway community, rich in cultural diversity but economically challenged in many respects so access to high-quality arts is essential.

The interactive nature of the performances allows a personalized entryway to audiences who many not have enjoyed arts programming previously. There is a diverse international and diverse nature of the players as reflective of the Lowell community itself.