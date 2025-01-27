LA LA LAND in Concert is Coming to Boch Center Wang Theatre

After two sold-out shows at New York’s Carnegie Hall, LA LA LAND in Concert is coming to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, June 7 at 8:00PM. Audiences revisit the multiple Academy Award-winning 2016 Lionsgate film LA LA LAND, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, with this swoon-worthy live-to-film concert experience. The show features a full orchestra and jazz band performing the famous soundtrack live in synchronization while the film is being shown on a big screen. LA LA LAND showcases the captivating story of a promising pianist and aspiring actress who cross paths and fall in love, while attempting to harmonize their career journeys in the city of stars.



LA LA LAND was composed by Justin Hurwitz who graduated from Harvard University where he studied music composition and orchestration. He has composed the music for all of Damien Chazelle’s films including WHIPLASH, LA LA LAND, FIRST MAN, and BABYLON, earning two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Critics’ Choice Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, and a BAFTA.

