Kendall Square Orchestra Unveils 2025/26 Season At Sanders Theatre

Up first is The Wild and the Tame in October.
Kendall Square Orchestra has revealed its 8th season at Sanders Theatre, presenting four bold programs that unite timeless masterworks with contemporary voices. Led by Music Director Kristo Kondakçi, the 2025/26 season invites audiences to step into sound worlds that confront chaos and order, wander between dream and delirium, meet destiny head-on, and celebrate the human spirit's power to endure.
Friday, October 10, 2025 | Featuring Sophia Szokolay, violin; Alan Toda-Ambaras, cello
Ortiz's Kauyumari conjures the mystical Blue Deer of Wixárika tradition. Brahms' Double Concerto transforms estrangement into reconciliation, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 embraces fate with unflinching passion.
Thursday, January 8, 2026 | Featuring Yoonhee Lee, violin
Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune shimmers between waking and dream. Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires surges with tango's fevered heartbeat, and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique intoxicates with obsession and fantasy.
Friday, March 13, 2026
Mahler's Symphony No. 6, the "Tragic," is an 85-minute confrontation with fate - from soaring love themes to the shattering hammer blows of destiny.
Friday, May 15, 2026 | Featuring Adrian Anantawan, violin
Simon's Fate Now Conquers channels Beethoven's own words. Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto blazes with hard-won joy, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4 closes the season in a towering testament to beauty and courage.
Videos