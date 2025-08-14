Kendall Square Orchestra Unveils 2025/26 Season At Sanders Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kendall Square Orchestra has revealed its 8th season at Sanders Theatre, presenting four bold programs that unite timeless masterworks with contemporary voices. Led by Music Director Kristo Kondakçi, the 2025/26 season invites audiences to step into sound worlds that confront chaos and order, wander between dream and delirium, meet destiny head-on, and celebrate the human spirit's power to endure.

Concert 1 - The Wild and the Tame

Friday, October 10, 2025 | Featuring Sophia Szokolay, violin; Alan Toda-Ambaras, cello

Ortiz's Kauyumari conjures the mystical Blue Deer of Wixárika tradition. Brahms' Double Concerto transforms estrangement into reconciliation, and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 embraces fate with unflinching passion.

Concert 2 - Dream and Delirium

Thursday, January 8, 2026 | Featuring Yoonhee Lee, violin

Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune shimmers between waking and dream. Piazzolla's Four Seasons of Buenos Aires surges with tango's fevered heartbeat, and Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique intoxicates with obsession and fantasy.

Concert 3 - Edge of Destiny

Friday, March 13, 2026

Mahler's Symphony No. 6, the "Tragic," is an 85-minute confrontation with fate - from soaring love themes to the shattering hammer blows of destiny.

Concert 4 - What Endures

Friday, May 15, 2026 | Featuring Adrian Anantawan, violin

Simon's Fate Now Conquers channels Beethoven's own words. Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto blazes with hard-won joy, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4 closes the season in a towering testament to beauty and courage.