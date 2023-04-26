 Kendall Square Orchestra Presents 4th Annual SYMPHONY FOR SCIENCE

Kendall Square Orchestra (K2O) will present its 4th annual Symphony for Science on Sunday June 4th at Symphony Hall in Boston. The concert by this all-volunteer orchestra composed of musicians working in the science and technology fields, will feature violinist Adrian Anantawan, and the concert premiere of "My Mile," sung by the Next Step Chorus. Proceeds from this year's concert will benefit Next Step, a non-profit that provides services to those with life-threatening diseases as they transition from pediatric to adult care. Tickets for Symphony for Science on June 4, 2023 are on sale at symphonyforscience.org.

K2O Music Director Kristo Kondakçi says "Making music has the power to evoke deep feelings and transport listeners into other people's lives. In highlighting the special work that Next Step does with those living with serious illness, our musical theme for this event is about overcoming adversity with the vision to empower listeners to express their stories with empathy, joy, and courage.

"We are honored to present Next Step's remarkable young people at Symphony Hall, Boston's cultural stage," Kondakçi continued. "And we are excited to accompany the extraordinary violinist Adrian Anantawan, one the world's leading advocates for making the arts accessible for people with disabilities."

Violinist Adrian Anantawan will be the featured soloist for Sarasate's virtuosic Zigeunerweisen, Op. 20 with K2O, and deliver the keynote address as part of the evening. He has performed around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, the White House, the Opening Ceremonies of the Athens and Vancouver Olympic Games and the United Nations.

A passionate advocate for disability and the arts, Anantawan is the Founder of the Music Inclusion Program (Boston, MA). Ambassador for the True Colors Symphony (Hong Kong) and the War Amps of Canada among other projects. He is the Artistic Director of Shelter Music Boston, Chair of Music at Milton Academy and on the faculty at Berklee College of Music.

"Next Step has seen the power of music to move individuals forward but Kendall Square Orchestra has changed the course of entire organizations through their music and philanthropy," said Next Step Executive Director Bill Kubicek. "They are an incredible community of brilliant scientists and amazing souls."

Led by music therapist Kimberly Khare, the Next Step Song Studio helps young people find their voice and purpose through music. Symphony for Science will premiere two songs created by the Studio. Together with K2O, the Next Step Chorus will perform "Mile," a piece commissioned by Pfizer and released on February 28, 2023 in recognition of Rare Disease Day. Soloist Grace Van Dyke will sing her own composition, "Survivor," accompanied by the orchestra.

The program for Symphony for Science will also include Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Ballade in A minor; D'un Matin de Printemps by Lili Boulanger, and Ludwig van Beethoven's 5th Symphony, which K2O Music Director Kristo Kondakçi describes as "a testament to the journey from struggle to triumph, and a fitting finale for Symphony for Science."