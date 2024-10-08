News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kayode Akinyemi Joins The Cast Of SIMON SAYS at The Larcom Theatre

Performances will run from October 16-27.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Kayode Akinyemi Joins The Cast Of SIMON SAYS at The Larcom Theatre Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Punctuate4 welcomes Kayode Akinyemi, a UK-based actor, to the cast of Simon Says, the paranormal play by Boston media celebrity Mat Schaffer.

LATEST NEWS

New Year's Eve Comedy Night, Popa Chubby Announced At The Spire Center
Review: Moonbox Productions DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS is a Devilish Delight
Marblehead School of Ballet Presents BALLET ON THE BIG SCREEN Series This Week
DINNER FOR ONE Set for Greater Boston Stage Company Next Month

Akinyemi has starred in several award-nominated and award-winning films including the animated film Losing Pace, which screened at the BFI London Film Festival, where he voiced multiple characters. He is most well-known in the United States for his roles in Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.

"I was immediately drawn to the role of James when I found out its theme, as it is a topic I often think about, told in a very thought-provoking way," said Akinyemi.
"Kayode and I met during project we were working on London," said Punctuate4 Artistic Director Myriam Cyr. "I was just thrilled he was interested in joining the cast of Simon Says as a guest artist."

Tickets are now on sale at www.punctuate4.org for the performances October 16-27 at historic The Larcom Theatre in Beverly, Mass.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos