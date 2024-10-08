Kayode Akinyemi Joins The Cast Of SIMON SAYS at The Larcom Theatre

Performances will run from October 16-27.
Punctuate4 welcomes Kayode Akinyemi, a UK-based actor, to the cast of Simon Says, the paranormal play by Boston media celebrity Mat Schaffer.
Akinyemi has starred in several award-nominated and award-winning films including the animated film Losing Pace, which screened at the BFI London Film Festival, where he voiced multiple characters. He is most well-known in the United States for his roles in Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix.
"I was immediately drawn to the role of James when I found out its theme, as it is a topic I often think about, told in a very thought-provoking way," said Akinyemi.
"Kayode and I met during project we were working on London," said Punctuate4 Artistic Director Myriam Cyr. "I was just thrilled he was interested in joining the cast of Simon Says as a guest artist."
Tickets are now on sale at www.punctuate4.org for the performances October 16-27 at historic The Larcom Theatre in Beverly, Mass.
