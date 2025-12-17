Judy Braha Will Join Jim Frangione As Artistic Director Of Great Barrington Public Theater

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Barrington Public Theater will appoint Judy Braha as Artistic Director, joining Founder and Artistic Director Jim Frangione in leading the organization. Braha currently serves as Associate Artistic Director and has been part of the company’s artistic leadership team since 2023.

“We at Great Barrington Public Theater are thrilled that Judy Braha will assume the role of Artistic Director alongside myself,” said Frangione. “I couldn't have asked for a better partner to help advance the interests of the theater as we move into the next phase of growth as the region's premiere developmental theater. Judy brings a tremendous amount of experience and value to our company and has, in just a few short years, grown and greatly enhanced GB Public Theater's signature program, Berkshires Voices, where playwrights develop their work, leading to public readings and in some cases workshops and full productions. I look forward to working more closely with Judy to select the next generation of plays to be presented under the GB Public banner. It's a ‘Bear’ of a job! But we feel great about the direction of our theater.”

Braha joined Great Barrington Public Theater after directing for the company for two seasons and has collaborated closely with Frangione on the selection of new works for readings and full productions. Her role has included expanding Berkshires Voices, the company’s program supporting playwright development.

Braha has worked for more than four decades as a director, actor, educator, and artist focused on social justice. Her directing credits include To Kill a Mockingbird, Emilie, La Marquise du Chatelet, Defends Her Life Tonight, Othello, I Am Lear, and Golda’s Balcony. She led the M.F.A. Directing Program at Boston University’s School of Theatre for 29 years before retiring in 2022. She is also a longtime member of the Society of Directors and Choreographers and a founding board member of Stage Source.

“Judy has the strength of commitment, leadership and passion for theater and how it affects communities that fit hand-in-glove with our founding mission and core beliefs,” said Founder and Producing Director Deann Halper Simmons. “Her artistic integrity, sense of stage esthetic and ability to make important choices that craft life from the script continues to be a great asset to our company and growth.”

Managing Director Serena Johnson added, “Judy's distinguished artistic voice has significantly contributed to the exceptional growth of GB Public in recent years. We are truly excited to have her stepping into this leadership role in the 2026 season.”

Great Barrington Public Theater is a developmental theater in the Berkshires focused on new plays and committed to prioritizing local artists while expanding access to theater and the arts within the community.