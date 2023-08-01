Jerry Seinfeld Comes to the Boch Center in October

Performances are Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7:00 & 9:30 PM.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

The Wang Theatre and JS Touring have announced that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform two shows on the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on October 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Click Here.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Wang Theatre stage in Boston, Massachussets, to perform his newest stand-up routine on Saturday, October 7, 2023 for two shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10am! Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children’s book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, Click Here, and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.




