Brothers Osborne to Perform at Indian Ranch, Webster in 2026

Country music duo Brothers Osborne is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, June 12 as part of the 2026 concert season.

A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 5. Brothers Osborne is one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected not just by blood but by a lifetime of performing together and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland.

Multi-award winners John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive yet deeply rooted school of country music and widely regarded as faces of the new generation of Nashville. The siblings earned their first GRAMMY Award in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ Osborne’s coming out. The song appears on the deluxe edition of their GRAMMY-nominated album Skeletons. To date, Brothers Osborne have received 13 GRAMMY nominations, most recently in 2025 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and are six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners and four-time ACM Duo of the Year winners. They have collected seven CMA Awards, seven ACM Awards, and the ASCAP Vanguard Award. Their critically acclaimed catalog has earned multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications, amassing more than 3.4 billion global streams.

Brothers Osborne released their self-titled fourth studio album in September 2023 via EMI Records Nashville, featuring the single “Nobody’s Nobody.” In 2024, they followed with the four-track Break Mine EP, and their release “Finish This Drink” arrived April 4, 2025. In 2026, Brothers Osborne will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough album Pawn Shop, the release that introduced their bold, genre-defying sound and launched a decade of critical acclaim. The duo is currently in the studio working on new music to be released later this year.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock, and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.