Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival Unveils Week 4 Programming

Jacob’s Pillow will welcome Andrew Schneider and collaborators to present the world premiere of HERE in the Doris Duke Theatre from July 16-20, marking the first week-long performance run in the newly-opened venue, and the first time since 2019 that the summer dance festival has presented works in all three venues on its iconic site in the Berkshires. HERE is a piece commissioned by the Pillow that tells the story of a single space over eons, incorporating wireless in-ear technology and other audio elements while exploring themes of connection and storytelling.

Next door, in the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, The Sarasota Ballet will perform from July 16-20, in the company’s first appearance at Jacob’s Pillow since 2015. The company will present a mixed program featuring two works by Sir Frederick Ashton and a world premiere by American choreographer Jessica Lang, who has presented numerous other premieres at the Pillow. The Sarasota Ballet is known for its repertoire of works by Sir Frederick Ashton, the influential British choreographer who was a towering figure in 20th century ballet.

On the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, Brother(hood) Dance! will perform Black on Earth, illuminating Black farmers’ resilience, wisdom, and cultural heritage (Wednesday, July 16 at 5:30pm). Making their Pillow debuts are VTDance, fusing movement, music, and storytelling (Thursday, July 17 at 5:30pm); and Red Clay Dance Company, an Afro-Contemporary company from Chicago known for their “Artivism” (Friday, July 18 at 5:30). Closing out the week of outdoor performances will be The School at Jacob’s Pillow Contemporary Performance Ensemble, featuring work by artist faculty and guest choreographers (Saturday, July 19 at 5:30pm).

A free PillowTalk will be held Saturday, July 19 at 4pm in Blake’s Barn with Iain Webb, artistic director of The Sarasota Ballet, who will share his thoughts and inspirations for animating ballet today. On Sunday, July 20, Jacob’s Pillow will host a Family Music & Dance program at 11am, followed by a free public tour of Jacob’s Garden at 12pm.

“It has been a decade since we hosted Sarasota Ballet in their widely-acclaimed Pillow debut, and we are thrilled that they are bringing not only iconic works by Frederick Ashton, but also a world premiere by Jessica Lang, a Pillow favorite,” said Pamela Tatge, Executive and Artistic Director at Jacob’s Pillow. “We are also excited to welcome Andrew Schneider, an artist who seamlessly weaves performance with innovative technologies, to premiere HERE as the first multi-night engagement in our beautiful new Doris Duke Theatre. And after inaugurating Jacob’s Garden with a memorable premiere in 2021, Brother(hood) Dance! is also making a notable return. The range of work on our stages this week is truly a hallmark of what we love to do here at the Pillow.”

All performances are now on sale. Tickets to The Sarasota Ballet begin at $65. Tickets to Andrew Schneider begin at $65. Tickets to all four outdoor engagements this week are Choose What You Pay, allowing ticket buyers to set the price of their purchase. Rain or Shine tickets, priced at $40 each, allow outdoor ticket holders access to an indoor venue at Jacob’s Pillow, which will host outdoor performances in the event of inclement weather.