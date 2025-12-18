Passim Unveils 2025 Iguana Music Fund Recipients

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Passim has revealed the 2025 recipients of its Iguana Music Fund, awarding $40,000 to 23 New England-based artists. Established in 2008, the Iguana Fund supports musicians at critical stages of their careers, providing resources for community and career building projects including recording, equipment purchases, and event creation.

This year's recipients represent a wide range of genres, cultural traditions, and artistic approaches, reflecting the depth and diversity of the region's music ecosystem.

Among the funded projects is MetaMovements' Conjunto Obayé, led by Anara Frank and Javier Jeffer. The ensemble will debut a full-scale production in Boston rooted in Cuban music, dance, and storytelling. Featuring emerging artists immersed in intensive training in Afro-Cuban traditions, the show weaves together high-level performance with cultural education, community engagement, and artistic development.

Passim has awarded $674,317 in grants for the past 18 years. This year, Passim received more than 153 applications from across New England for the Iguana Music Fund.

Through the Iguana Fund grants, Passim will support recording projects by Cait Finley and Will Woodson, Cilla Bonnie, Colin McGovern, Dom the Composer, Grace Givertz, The Hilltown Ham Hocks, Jill McCracken, Levyosn, Manuela Sánchez Goubert, Qudrat Wasefi, Tim Hall, Yoona Kim, and Zachariah Hickman.

Artists Caroline Drozdiak, Helen Kuhar, and Tim Kness will use the grant to purchase or repair essential equipment.

Soundbox Archive will use its grant to acquire equipment and studio space to continue their work preserving and digitizing Indigenous instruments and oral history of cultures from around the globe. Felicity Paige will apply her funding to support marketing initiatives for her singing career.

Hanneke Cassel will use her grant to provide financial assistance to international students attending the Pure Dead Brilliant Fiddle Weekend, an annual advanced workshop for Scottish fiddle players that attracts musicians from Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, and Scotland.

Kurt James Werner will use the grant money to transcribe and record local original folk tunes, culminating in a tune book read-through session event at the Somerville Armory.

Pamela Means will use her grant to finalize and build out new programs connected to her new album, Black Brown & Beige. The concert program will include optional multimedia presentations designed to educate and inspire the next generation of leaders. Complementing this program, the Black, Brown and Beige album highlights how black, brown, and beige artists have used their voices, their lives, and their art to speak out against unfairness and show a loving world is possible.

Caio e Jess will use the grant money to manufacture vinyl records for their new album Encontro.

“For 18 years, the Iguana Music Fund has helped Passim support local musicians in advancing their careers,” said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. “This year's funded projects span a wide range of genres and community-focused efforts. Twenty of the grant recipients are receiving support for the first time, and it is always inspiring to see the many ways artists are strengthening New England's music scene and cultural life through music and events.”

Club Passim will celebrate this year's recipients at its annual Iguana Music Fund Showcase on Monday, April 13th at 7pm. The event will feature performances from several of the grant recipients. Tickets are a suggested $15 donation with proceeds benefitting the Fund.