Handel and Haydn Society To Celebrate The Magic Of Vivaldi

The Magic of Vivaldi will begin streaming online Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Continuing to deliver the historically informed performances audiences have come to expect from H+H even during this pandemic, the Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate the magic of Antonio Vivaldi with a streaming concert featuring three works from the Italian Baroque composer.

The Magic of Vivaldi will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. The concert will stream for registered listeners on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET, and will be available for one month. H+H season subscribers and donors over $100 will receive additional content and early access to the performance two days before the general public.

The streaming performance will begin with Vivaldi's operatic Cantata, "Lungi dal vago volto," RV 680. The concert will continue with Vivaldi's sparkling Sonata for violoncello and basso continuo No. 4 in B-flat Major, RV 45 and conclude with the energetic Trio Sonata in D Minor, La Folia, RV 63, one of Vivaldi's earliest known and most dramatic works.

"This will be an intimate concert featuring a trio of beautiful pieces by Vivaldi, performed on the period instruments for which they were written," said Handel and Haydn Society President and CEO David Snead. "These gems of Italian Baroque fully showcase the consummate instrumental technique for which Vivaldi was known. And they will be brought alive with H+H's trademark virtuosic and passionate style."

The concert will showcase four of H+H's unrivaled principal players. H+H instrumentalists Aisslinn Nosky, violin; Susanna Ogata, violin; Guy Fishman, cello; and Ian Watson, harpsichord; will lead the performance. They will be joined by soprano Amanda Forsythe, who will sing "Lungi dal vago volto." Highly regarded as one of the best Baroque sopranos on the scene today, Forsythe has sung with orchestras and ensembles in both the United States and Europe. She most recently performed with H+H during the 2017-2018 season, in the role of Iole in Handel's Hercules.

The Magic of Vivaldi will begin streaming online Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Anyone wishing to view the concert is asked to register now through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You