 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Gabriel V Brass Quintet to Perform DANCES IN BRASS at Brewster's Performing Arts Center

This program shows the wide-ranging role of brass in Dance over centuries.

By: Feb. 19, 2026
Gabriel V Brass Quintet to Perform DANCES IN BRASS at Brewster's Performing Arts Center Image

Gabriel V Brass Quintet in Concert will be presented on March 6 and 7 at 7:30 pm at Performing Arts Center, Brewster.

Gabriel V performs music that speaks with clarity, authority, and joy! They seek to awaken attention, inspire imagination, and communicate the thrill of live music.

This program shows the wide-ranging role of brass in Dance over centuries. Come be drawn in by the energy of the performance and the pleasure of hearing brass sound bold, alive, and human!




Don't Miss a Boston News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos