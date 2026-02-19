Gabriel V Brass Quintet to Perform DANCES IN BRASS at Brewster's Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gabriel V Brass Quintet in Concert will be presented on March 6 and 7 at 7:30 pm at Performing Arts Center, Brewster.

Gabriel V performs music that speaks with clarity, authority, and joy! They seek to awaken attention, inspire imagination, and communicate the thrill of live music.

This program shows the wide-ranging role of brass in Dance over centuries. Come be drawn in by the energy of the performance and the pleasure of hearing brass sound bold, alive, and human!