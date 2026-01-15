Greater Boston Stage Company’s Young Company Will Host Winter Festival 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Greater Boston Stage Company is thrilled to announce its Young Company Winter Festival 2026! This winter, audiences are invited to experience a dynamic and diverse lineup of productions that celebrate the imagination, heart, and artistry of our young performers.

Students in grades 1–12 will take the stage in The Wizard of Oz Jr., Beetlejuice Jr., The Addams Family Younger@Part, and Alice by Heart. Each production highlights the depth of talent within our education programs, offering everything from timeless adventure and mischievous fun to bold theatrical storytelling. Performances will run from January 29 through February 8 at Greater Boston Stage Company in Stoneham, MA.

“We’re incredibly excited to share this year’s Winter Festival with our community,” says Autumn Blazon-Brown, Director of Education at Greater Boston Stage Company. “This lineup allows our students to explore a wide range of styles and stories while challenging them to grow as performers and collaborators. It’s a true celebration of creativity and teamwork.”

Tickets $25 - $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 781-279-2200 or online.

The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage Company helps the next generation become better artists, better audience members, and better people through dramatic education. Through artistic training and performance opportunities, The Young Company at Greater Boston Stage Company develops life skills such as confidence, self-discipline, and collaboration to inspire and prepare young actors for future creative engagement and success. Our process-oriented programming pushes students to the next level by working with exceptional Boston teaching artists and theatre professionals. Students are also provided with opportunities to work on Mainstage productions side-by-side with professionals. The Young Company lives by the idea that GOOD THEATRE MAKES GOOD PEOPLE.