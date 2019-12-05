Greater Boston Stage Company to Partner with Christmas in the City

Greater Boston Stage Company is committed to giving back to the community as it celebrates its 20th Anniversary Season. As part of this promise, GBSC is partnering with Christmas in the City during the run of Miracle on 34th Street to make the holidays a little brighter.

From November 29th through December 19th, 2019 Greater Boston Stage Company will be collecting new toys to donate to Christmas in the City so that they can pull off a miracle of their own: providing thousands of toys to needy families in the Greater Boston area.

Share some holiday happiness with kids who could use a little extra comfort and joy. Bring your donation of a new toy to the Griffin Museum Gallery attached to the theater and put it under the tree. Your gift and your generosity are truly appreciated.

And while you're here... stay for the show! Based on the much-loved motion picture from Twentieth Century Fox, Miracle on 34th Street reminds us that if you really believe, anything can happen. Miracle on 34th Street celebrates the season by taking us to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the 1940's where a gentleman named Kris Kringle steps in as a last-minute replacement for Santa. When he claims to be the true Santa Claus, he needs to convince the doubters, including a little girl longing to find something to believe in. Directed by Associate Artistic Director, Ilyse Robbins, Miracle on 34th Street runs from November 29 - December 22, 2019. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Christmas in the City is a 100% volunteer non-profit that since 1989 has been dedicated to helping relieve the impact of homelessness and poverty on Boston-area children and their families.

Learn more: christmasinthecity.org

Greater Boston Stage Company is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and accessible environment for all. A sensory-friendly performance of Miracle on 34th Street will be offered on December 21, 2019 at 2:00pm. The sensory-friendly production will be a performance dedicated to creating a more welcoming space for individuals with sensory-input disorders. There will be modifications throughout the theatre that create a friendly and supportive environment, encouraging patrons to experience the magic of theatre in their own way. Families, friends and caregivers of individuals with sensory-input disorders are also encouraged to attend. Please visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/sensory_friendly.html for more information.

Single Tickets for Miracle on 34th Street: $47-57 Adults; $42-52 Seniors; $20 Students (with valid ID). Thrifty Thursday tickets cost $15 at the door and are available for a very special Friday performance on November 29, 2019 performance at 8:00pm. Group Discounts are available. Contact Bryan Miner, Audience Development Manager, at 781-587-7907 or bryan@greaterbostonstage.org. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.





