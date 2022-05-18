GRIEF, THE MUSICAL...A COMEDY Comes to Great Barrington Public Theater's Solo Fest

When Alison Larkin told Archbishop Desmond Tutu about what happened after she fell in love for the first time in her 50s and the worst happened, he said "Alison, you must tell this story, because it will bring hope."

Alison Larkin, who lives in the Berkshires, Massachusetts, is an internationally acclaimed comedienne, award-winning audiobook narrator/producer, playwright, t.v. writer, and actress. She is the author of The English American, a bestselling autobiographical novel about an adopted English woman who finds her birth parents in the US, based on her first one-woman show of the same title, which The Times (London) called "hugely entertaining, marvelously light-footed... a lesson in the human condition."

Now, Alison has created a sparkling, buoyant new solo show, Grief, the Musical ...a Comedy, which from June 3 to 12 kicks off the Great Barrington Public Theater's Solo Fest at the Liebowitz Black Box Theater (83 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA).

After raising her two children in the Berkshires, Alison Larkin braved the local dating scene in her 50's and fell in love with Bhima, a brilliant Indian scientist, passionate about the issue of climate change. In Grief, the Musical ...a Comedy Larkin turns their deeply funny, moving love story into an effervescent comedy of joy, loss and redemption.

Larkin is known for finding humor in the most challenging of events. Her new show is a daring blend of stand-up comedy and theater, with songs written by Alison and her onstage accompanist, the Emmy Award-winning composer Gary Schreiner. For more information about Alison, please visit AlisonLarkin.com.

Great Barrington Public Theater, launched in 2019, brings top-tier, professional theater at its best to the Berkshires, presenting new works with local talent and offering affordable tickets. For Grief, the Musical ...a Comedy, tickets can be bought online at https://www.greatbarringtonpublictheater.org/solo-fest-grief-the-musical-a-comedy, or call the Box Office at (413) 528-0684.